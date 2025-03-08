Why Is Breakfast Called 'The Most Important Meal Of The Day?'
We've all heard the saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day." However, many of us have probably never questioned where this advice came from, and instead just trusted its legitimacy. While there is speculation around exactly who was responsible for coining this phrase and when, surprisingly, the saying didn't emerge because of scientific research. Instead, the history of this saying suggests it was contrived as a marketing tactic to drive sales for cereal and bacon.
Breakfast — and what you actually ate for it — wasn't really considered hugely important until the late 19th century. Widespread indigestion was common at that time, and eating a large, heavy breakfast was said to be the cause. There was a need for lighter breakfasts, and cereal was seen as the solution. Cereal came from the shared belief of many doctors at the time that eating a bland diet was the key to curing illnesses and digestive issues.
By the early 1900s, thanks to a cereal product formulated by Dr. John Harvey Kellogg and commercialized by his brother, William Keith Kellogg, who later established the Kellogg's cereal brand that exists today, the demand for cereal was booming (even though the history of cornflakes is worse than you knew). W.K Kellogg distributed much of the profits back into marketing the cereal, with campaigns geared towards pushing breakfast — and especially cereal — as an important way to start the day.
From marketing campaign to nutritional debate
While Kellogg and other competitors emphasized the importance of consuming a bowl of cereal, by the 1920s bacon sales had declined, prompting the launch of a campaign in turn to boost them. This is how bacon became a key player in the classic American breakfast, reviving the practice of eating a large, heavy breakfast that included bacon as a protein-rich option. This campaign, led by public relations specialist Edward Bernays, really drove home the message that breakfast was the most important meal of the day when 4,500 doctors signed a statement recommending that a hearty meal for breakfast was best. The message was amplified via newspapers, and bacon sales increased.
Before these campaigns, eating breakfast wasn't especially significant, nor were specific foods associated with it. Breakfast was simply just the meal that broke a fast. Nowadays, we have an abundance of science-backed nutritional studies centering around why or if breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Some experts say eating breakfast kick-starts the metabolism and that breakfast eaters overall tend to have healthier habits. Other researchers say this is a myth. Many people also don't wake up hungry, or they practice intermittent fasting, which research shows can also positively impact the health of some.
However, many nutrition professionals agree it's what someone eats for their first meal of the day that's important. It's usually recommended to skip foods with added sugar and instead, opt for a protein-rich meal with whole grains and healthy fats to help keep you feeling fuller and energized for longer. If you're in a rush, these are also often the best types of food to meal prep for breakfast.