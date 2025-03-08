Why Is Breakfast Called 'The Most Important Meal Of The Day?'

We've all heard the saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day." However, many of us have probably never questioned where this advice came from, and instead just trusted its legitimacy. While there is speculation around exactly who was responsible for coining this phrase and when, surprisingly, the saying didn't emerge because of scientific research. Instead, the history of this saying suggests it was contrived as a marketing tactic to drive sales for cereal and bacon.

Breakfast — and what you actually ate for it — wasn't really considered hugely important until the late 19th century. Widespread indigestion was common at that time, and eating a large, heavy breakfast was said to be the cause. There was a need for lighter breakfasts, and cereal was seen as the solution. Cereal came from the shared belief of many doctors at the time that eating a bland diet was the key to curing illnesses and digestive issues.

By the early 1900s, thanks to a cereal product formulated by Dr. John Harvey Kellogg and commercialized by his brother, William Keith Kellogg, who later established the Kellogg's cereal brand that exists today, the demand for cereal was booming (even though the history of cornflakes is worse than you knew). W.K Kellogg distributed much of the profits back into marketing the cereal, with campaigns geared towards pushing breakfast — and especially cereal — as an important way to start the day.