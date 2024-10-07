How Bacon Became A Key Player In The Classic American Breakfast

While eating pork belly dates back to 1500 B.C. in China, the version most familiar to Americans comes from the 16th century British tradition of curing pork with salt and herbs. Fast forward 500 years in America, with the shift from blue-collar to white-collar jobs, the demand for calorie-heavy, meaty breakfasts faded, and lighter options like cereal took over, leaving bacon on the sidelines. Now enter Edward L. Bernays, an Austrian immigrant who was later dubbed the "father of public relations," the man who forever changed bacon's fate.

In the early 1920s, the Beech-Nut Packing Company tasked Bernays with boosting bacon sales. As Sigmund Freud's nephew and a master of propaganda, Bernays knew that the way to the heart of breakfast wasn't first through the taste buds — it was through the mind. He understood that changing how people thought about bacon would make it irresistible long before they even took a bite.

He started with a simple survey. Bernays asked the doctor at his PR agency if a larger breakfast was healthier. After receiving confirmation, he had the doctor poll 5,000 fellow physicians, with 4,500 endorsing the idea of a heavier breakfast. Using this, Bernays launched a campaign with headlines like "4,500 Physicians Urge Heavy Breakfasts," specifically promoting bacon and eggs as the ideal morning meal. This manipulative tactic effectively revolutionized American breakfast culture. Together, with the help of flashy propaganda posters and magazine spreads, bacon quickly became the breakfast hero America didn't even know it needed. Practically overnight, bacon was sold! And it was being "recruited" by almost every American household that clamored for this fatty, crispy new breakfast favorite.