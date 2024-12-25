Discontinued Cereals We'll Probably Never Get To Eat Again

Breakfast is funny — perhaps because of the tightness of time during morning workday and school-day preparations, many people don't mind, or even prefer, eating the same thing first thing, every day. Cereal makes for an especially reliable and consistent breakfast. It's quick, it's inexpensive, and it's easy to pour out a bowl's worth of whatever, top it off with milk, shovel it in, and head out the door. Some of the most famous brands in all of food are cereal makers and their products: such as Kellogg's — maker of Rice Krispies and the historical Corn Flakes — and General Mills, with Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Certain cereals are so ingrained that it's hard for new ones to make any inroads into hearts, minds, and markets. Or, tastes change, and once popular cereals just don't thrill the masses anymore. Cereals can even be time capsules of how people ate breakfast in a certain era, and for a variety of reasons economic, social, and cultural, some just don't exist anymore. We won't and can't let cereal die, and so here are some long disappeared but still fondly remembered cereals that we'll probably never eat again.