McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry Review: Forget The Campfire — This Confection Is Much Cooler
There are so many popular desserts out there to devour after dinner, from apple pie to a banana split — but none are as hot as the one that's synonymous with sitting by a campfire during summertime: s'mores. This is a holy trinity of sweetness, with graham crackers serving as a miniature plate and lid, keeping melty chocolate and roasted marshmallows in place as each handheld confection is delicately and messily raised right into an eater's mouth.
This multi-textured and triple-flavored treat has lent its taste to all kinds of snacks — Pop-Tarts, a Hershey's s'mores bar, and even a curious cup of instant ramen noodles. Since 1995, when McDonald's iconic McFlurry was invented in Canada, this soft-serve ice cream treat has been flavored with a wide variety of sweet treats — and this summer, a s'mores-flavored McFlurry will also be available for a limited time at U.S. McDonald's locations.
Many big changes are underway at McDonald's in 2025, with a great deal of attention centered on the return of the fan-favorite Snack Wrap. Seemingly flying under the radar is this new ice cream treat that goes by the name Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. On paper, it sounds like a surefire winner that's long overdue, but will this new dessert beat the summer heat and melt our hearts, or fall into the flames of disappointment? The Takeout ran out to our nearest McDonald's with spoon in hand to give it a try and see where the truth lies.
What is the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry at McDonald's?
As many readers with a sweet tooth are surely aware, the McFlurry is a longstanding dessert option at McDonald's. The confection is comprised of McDonald's soft-serve ice cream poured into a cup before being topped with bits of cookies, candies, and/or other sweet ingredients. Then it's mixed to make sure that the aforementioned add-ins are distributed evenly into each creamy spoonful.
In 2024, McDonald's changed its McFlurry cups to make the packaging more environmentally sustainable, as well as to introduce a new mini size of the treat. Hershey's S'mores McFlurry is the newest limited-time McFlurry flavor, mimicking the elements of s'mores made beside a campfire, but within a much cooler set of circumstances. The specific toppings mixed into each McFlurry are chunks of Hershey's milk chocolate, graham crackers, and mini marshmallows, and these treats will be available in regular size or the new(-ish) mini version.
How to buy and try Hershey's S'mores McFlurry at McDonald's
After already appearing on McDonald's menus in Canada, the official U.S. launch date for the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry is June 10, when it will start being sold at participating McDonald's locations nationwide. This is a limited-time summer offering, hanging around until August 11.
McFlurry products can be found under the McDonald's Sweets & Treats menu, and this s'mores version should be no exception. At the New York City McDonald's location that I visited for this taste test, I was given the option to customize this confection with additional doses of the Hershey's S'mores mix-in, or other standard McFlurry elements like crushed Oreo pieces and M&M's, or even hot fudge, caramel, and/or whipped cream. Such extra add-ins come at an extra cost, and prices for the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry may vary by location, but the list price at my New York City-based McDonald's was $5.19 for the regular-sized treat, and $2.99 for the mini one.
The Hershey's S'mores McFlurry can be ordered inside McDonald's locations at the register, kiosk, or drive-thru where available. It can also be ordered in advance through the McDonald's app or website for in-store dining, pick-up, and delivery, though delivery charges may be added.
McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry nutritional information
Each Hershey's S'mores McFlurry is primarily made up of McDonald's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, which is a reduced-fat confection containing natural ingredients such as milk, sugar, and cream ... along with some not-so-natural ingredients like corn syrup, cellulose gum, and seaweed-based carrageenan, which is a vegetarian-friendly gelatin alternative. This ice cream is blended with the s'more-topping concoction, which is headlined by such elements as dehydrated mini marshmallows, Hershey's milk chocolate, and graham-cracker crumbs. It also contains a seasoning that includes sugar, corn maltodextrin, cocoa powder, salt, and cooked sugar. McDonald's management is diligently warning that this product has the common allergens wheat, milk, and soy, and may also contain traces of peanuts, tree nuts, and eggs.
A regular-size Hershey's S'mores McFlurry nets an eater 460 calories, with 15 grams of fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol, 240 milligrams of sodium, 70 grams of carbs, 57 grams of sugars, and 10 grams of protein. The mini version of this McFlurry packs 280 calories, 9 grams of fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, 42 grams of carbs, 34 grams of sugars, and 6 grams of protein.
Taste test: Hershey's S'mores McFlurry at McDonald's
When I ordered the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry both in regular and mini sizes, I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of toppings included. Almost none of the vanilla ice cream could be seen beneath the s'mores goodness. The marshmallow pieces stood out amongst the chocolate bits and graham cracker crumbles. I gave it a quick sniff, and it mainly emitted a chocolatey aroma.
My first spoonful was quite the mouthful, and I was instantly McLoving this multi-pronged flavor attack. Sadly, the mini-marshmallows were not fluffy, but once I took a crunchy bite into them, they started to disintegrate and crystallize on my teeth with a little hint of the flavor of burnt sugar. This taste sensation actually reminded me of how a marshmallow transforms when roasted over a fire.
While I was rather smitten with the marshmallow part of this three-part topping harmony, the other two elements thankfully proved their worth as well. The graham crackers were ground up a little more finely than I would have preferred, but in their given state, it almost reminded me of delicious pie crust. The Hershey's milk chocolate does what Hershey's milk chocolate is supposed to do — taste like Hershey's milk chocolate, and complete this trifecta. The vanilla ice cream beautifully tied it all together, keeping these loose pieces stuck together. With its creamy smoothness, it added a sweetened coating to the more coarse components of this wonderful McFlurry.
Verdict: McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry — grab in a hurry or decamp from it?
Each spoonful of the s'mores-flavored McFlurry delivered a mouthful of awesomeness. Normally, I would never sing the praises of marshmallows, but I could not escape just how delightful the ones included in this McFlurry truly were. These marshmallows are such a unique additive that I could easily see them remaining as a topping for future McFlurry iterations.
During this taste test, I wanted to become reacquainted with the other McFlurry flavors that have long graced the McDonald's menu — Oreo and M&M's — and see how they stacked up against their new friend from summer camp. Oreo's chocolate flavor can be rather overpowering in cookie form, but it actually worked better when pulverized here. It's almost like a chocolate version of graham crackers. It certainly made for a solid McFlurry ... but with only one taste element, it felt like a one-note song compared to the s'mores version. The same was true of the M&M's option. There's no denying that M&M's create an awesome candy pairing with ice cream, but they become tedious to chew on after a while in the cold.
The Hershey's S'mores McFlurry proves that with the s'more, the merrier. Why settle for one flavor, when three is a magical number? However, after noting the parallel between the Oreo topping and graham crackers, I combined them into the s'mores McFlurry to see what a quartet could do. My jury-rigged Hershey's and Oreo S'mores McFlurry hit the high notes.
Methodology
Some New York City locations of McDonald's were blessed with an early release of the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry, and I made my way to one in advance of the treat's national launch. After seeing the Doobie Brothers in concert, the after-party consisted of trying this new McFlurry, as well as taste-testing the other flavors previously featured on the menu — Oreo and M&M's — for comparison.
This onslaught of McFlurry flavors was taste-tested by me and a fellow Doobie Brother reveler. While I considered the thoughts of my companion (who didn't exactly love it, and especially not the marshmallow aspect), ultimately the final conclusions were drawn based on my own opinions, personal tastes, past experiences with McFlurry treats, and my current experience with the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry.
The criteria considered for this chew-and-review included taste, texture, appearance, aroma, value, familiarity, uniqueness, overall lovability, and the likelihood I would order it again. The short answer is ... this summer, skip the campfire in the great outdoors, and try this cooler take on the classic s'mores treat in the comfort of a properly air-conditioned McDonald's near you. Also, pro tip — the mini version seemed to have almost as much s'mores topping mix added as on the regular-sized McFlurry. Unless you need a ton of ice cream, the mini McFlurry goes a long way toward satisfying a sweet craving.