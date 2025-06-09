McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry Review: Forget The Campfire — This Confection Is Much Cooler

There are so many popular desserts out there to devour after dinner, from apple pie to a banana split — but none are as hot as the one that's synonymous with sitting by a campfire during summertime: s'mores. This is a holy trinity of sweetness, with graham crackers serving as a miniature plate and lid, keeping melty chocolate and roasted marshmallows in place as each handheld confection is delicately and messily raised right into an eater's mouth.

This multi-textured and triple-flavored treat has lent its taste to all kinds of snacks — Pop-Tarts, a Hershey's s'mores bar, and even a curious cup of instant ramen noodles. Since 1995, when McDonald's iconic McFlurry was invented in Canada, this soft-serve ice cream treat has been flavored with a wide variety of sweet treats — and this summer, a s'mores-flavored McFlurry will also be available for a limited time at U.S. McDonald's locations.

Many big changes are underway at McDonald's in 2025, with a great deal of attention centered on the return of the fan-favorite Snack Wrap. Seemingly flying under the radar is this new ice cream treat that goes by the name Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. On paper, it sounds like a surefire winner that's long overdue, but will this new dessert beat the summer heat and melt our hearts, or fall into the flames of disappointment? The Takeout ran out to our nearest McDonald's with spoon in hand to give it a try and see where the truth lies.