Is There Such Thing As Vegetarian-Friendly Gelatin?

I hate to be the one to break the news if you didn't already know, but gelatin is not vegetarian. It is definitely an animal product — usually coming from the bones, skin, cartilage, and more from pigs, cows, or fish. The bouncy texture is due to the collagen that is extracted. In all honesty, this is a great way to use every part of an animal, but it also means the vegetarians among us won't be able to enjoy those fun retro Jell-O recipes. That would be a tragedy indeed if there weren't any vegetarian substitutes for gelatin, but you're about to be let in on a not-so-secret secret. Gelatin isn't the only thing that can give your desserts that unique texture we all know and love.

If you're on the market for a vegetarian gelatin substitute, you have your pick to choose from. Some brands have vegan versions that use vegetable gum to get a texture almost indistinguishable from the original Jell-O. If you're after that soft mouthfeel, then look for one of these. You can also use carrageenan, which is made from a type of seaweed. Iota carrageenan sets up slightly softer than standard gelatin, so it is a good option for a blancmange recipe. If you prefer gelatin with a firmer bite, grab some agar-agar (an algae-based product) instead – it's great in things like bubble tea, where it's often used for jelly add-ins. You can also try out kappa carrageenan, which gels in a similarly firm way.