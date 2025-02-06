Is There Such Thing As Vegetarian-Friendly Gelatin?
I hate to be the one to break the news if you didn't already know, but gelatin is not vegetarian. It is definitely an animal product — usually coming from the bones, skin, cartilage, and more from pigs, cows, or fish. The bouncy texture is due to the collagen that is extracted. In all honesty, this is a great way to use every part of an animal, but it also means the vegetarians among us won't be able to enjoy those fun retro Jell-O recipes. That would be a tragedy indeed if there weren't any vegetarian substitutes for gelatin, but you're about to be let in on a not-so-secret secret. Gelatin isn't the only thing that can give your desserts that unique texture we all know and love.
If you're on the market for a vegetarian gelatin substitute, you have your pick to choose from. Some brands have vegan versions that use vegetable gum to get a texture almost indistinguishable from the original Jell-O. If you're after that soft mouthfeel, then look for one of these. You can also use carrageenan, which is made from a type of seaweed. Iota carrageenan sets up slightly softer than standard gelatin, so it is a good option for a blancmange recipe. If you prefer gelatin with a firmer bite, grab some agar-agar (an algae-based product) instead – it's great in things like bubble tea, where it's often used for jelly add-ins. You can also try out kappa carrageenan, which gels in a similarly firm way.
How to use vegan gelatin substitutes
For vegan gelatin-like products that are ready-to-go, just follow the directions on the box. These products often come flavored and are an awesome low-lift option. When using agar-agar, replace gelatin in your recipes in a 1-to-1 ratio. I suggest going for agar-agar powder instead of the flakes or bars since it's easiest to work with. You just dissolve it into a warm liquid, and you're good to go.
You can also get both iota and kappa carrageenan in an easy-to-use powder form that I recommend (like this refined kappa carrageenan from The Modernist Pantry), especially for anyone who hasn't worked with it before. You will need to vary the amount you add depending on the texture you want in the final product, but roughly 1 ounce will gel a cup of liquid. Dealing with the whole dried seaweed is a little more time-consuming. You have to rinse the seaweed thoroughly, soak it overnight, and then cook it in the liquid you want to gel.
Fortunately, all these products aren't too challenging to find — try an Asian market or online if your supermarket doesn't have them. You'll be throwing back vegan-friendly homemade Jell-O shots in no time!