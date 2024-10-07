Here's Why Your Homemade Jell-O Shots Keep Failing

One of the first mistakes you could be making with your Jell-O shots might be using the wrong measuring tools. When making your shots, Lockwood notes you should be sure to use a "fluid ounce measuring cup" and not a dry ingredient measuring cup.

When pouring the gelatin into boiling water, make sure to pour it into the center and mix the ingredients well so the powder dissolves. No one wants grainy shots of booze. Generally, Jell-O calls for one cup of hot water and one cup of cold water. In the case of Jell-O shots, half of the cold water is replaced with alcohol, making for the perfect ratio, according to Lockwood.

This perfect ratio allows the shots to set in a reasonable amount of time. Too much alcohol will also make the Jell-O not set right, leading to a runny mess in a tiny cup. These small cups also usually have a lid, part of why they're great for parties, but if you're putting the lid on right away you're ruining your Jell-O shots. Placing the lid on too soon will trap heat and prevent the shots from setting as quickly as you might want.

When it comes to making Jell-O shots, you've got a bounty of mix and matchable options. You could make lime Jell-O (Lockwood's favorite flavor) with tequila. You could make strawberry flavored shots with whiskey. Whatever fits in the small cup and allows the Jell-O to set after about four hours in the refrigerator is fair game. Now that you've got the perfect ratio and know what errors to avoid, you're ready to get Jell-O prepped for your next big celebration.