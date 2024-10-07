Here's Why Your Homemade Jell-O Shots Keep Failing
St. Patrick's Day, Halloween, New Year's Eve. What do all of these holidays have in common? They're a good reason to celebrate, yes, but more importantly they're a good reason to make Jell-O shots. Jell-O isn't just reserved for kids lunch packs and old school molds, after all. Before the partying can begin though, you have to make sure the Jello-O shots are set.
Perhaps you're getting a little overzealous with your pours of liquor, or maybe you're not mixing your ingredients well enough to ensure a balanced shot. The bottom line is that no one wants runny or overly boozed up Jell-O shots passed around at a party. So, if you just can't seem to get those gelatin cups to set or your guests cringe at the taste of your Jell-O shots, there are some key errors you might be making.
Mixologist Kamaron Lockwood dives into what it takes to make delicious Jell-O shots at home every time in a how-to video from Chowhound. There's room to get creative once you get started, but try to avoid these pitfalls along the way.
What you're getting wrong when making Jell-O shots
One of the first mistakes you could be making with your Jell-O shots might be using the wrong measuring tools. When making your shots, Lockwood notes you should be sure to use a "fluid ounce measuring cup" and not a dry ingredient measuring cup.
When pouring the gelatin into boiling water, make sure to pour it into the center and mix the ingredients well so the powder dissolves. No one wants grainy shots of booze. Generally, Jell-O calls for one cup of hot water and one cup of cold water. In the case of Jell-O shots, half of the cold water is replaced with alcohol, making for the perfect ratio, according to Lockwood.
This perfect ratio allows the shots to set in a reasonable amount of time. Too much alcohol will also make the Jell-O not set right, leading to a runny mess in a tiny cup. These small cups also usually have a lid, part of why they're great for parties, but if you're putting the lid on right away you're ruining your Jell-O shots. Placing the lid on too soon will trap heat and prevent the shots from setting as quickly as you might want.
When it comes to making Jell-O shots, you've got a bounty of mix and matchable options. You could make lime Jell-O (Lockwood's favorite flavor) with tequila. You could make strawberry flavored shots with whiskey. Whatever fits in the small cup and allows the Jell-O to set after about four hours in the refrigerator is fair game. Now that you've got the perfect ratio and know what errors to avoid, you're ready to get Jell-O prepped for your next big celebration.