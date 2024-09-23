Is There A Difference Between Measuring Dry And Wet Ingredients?

If you're an over-thinker, figuring out the difference between wet and dry measuring in the kitchen might send you right over the edge, with an abandoned mess left in the kitchen and a takeout number on speed dial. Let's put your mind at ease and finally make home baking a breeze.

In the U.S., wet and dry ingredients are typically measured by volume, meaning they technically can be measured using the same tools, but this is not ideal. If you take a look at the measurement tools in your kitchen, you'll notice the visible difference between a dry measuring cup (the kind you would use to scoop flour)and one meant for wet ingredients (something you might pour milk into). Although wet and dry ingredients can be measured using the same tools, it doesn't mean you should use the same for both. Wet ingredient measuring cups, for example, tend to have a mouth or spout on one end making it easier to pour out what you've measured.

However, a dry measuring cup of water will have the same weight as one poured into a wet measuring cup. Weight is the great equalizer of these ingredients, and at the core of it all, the main difference between measuring wet and dry ingredients is the tools.