What Is McDonald's Ice Cream Really Made Of?

We all know McDonald's soft serve as a sweet and cold fast food staple (if the soft serve machines aren't broken, that is). But these days, all ice cream treats have been getting a little bit of extra scrutiny, because when you look a little more closely at some products, some aren't actually classified as ice cream. Take for example, Dairy Queen's version, which can't be called ice cream and is called "soft serve" since it doesn't meet the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) definition of ice cream. Don't get us started with why Drumsticks don't quite melt the same way regular ice cream does, because that's a whole different story.

Advertisement

So is McDonald's soft serve technically ice cream, and what is it made of? First off, yes, McDonald's soft serve is, in fact, ice cream. Its ingredients are milk, sugar, cream, corn syrup, natural flavor, mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, carrageenan, and vitamin A palmitate. But it falls under a specific subset of ice cream: reduced-fat ice cream. That means that when you pick up a swirly cone, you're getting a treat that legally falls under the category of ice cream. Just one that's not too heavy on the fat.