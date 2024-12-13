The Discontinued S'mores Candy Bar You Probably Forgot About

We all have a favorite childhood treat that got axed by corporate overlords. Personally, it's Altoid Sours — but for many marshmallow fans, it's Hershey's S'mores bars. According to commenters on social media, the bars are well missed. According to The Hershey Story, a museum dedicated to the history of the company, the gooey chocolate bars were released in 2003 and discontinued in 2012. While the company never disclosed their reasons, it's likely that the bars were a victim of flagging sales.

Given the popularity of s'mores, it's a surprise that the candy wasn't a bestseller. The bars featured a layer of graham cracker pieces topped with marshmallow fluff and encased in chocolate. It was the perfect formula for a hit candy bar: crunchy, chewy, and chocolaty. Plus, it offered an easy way to eat s'mores on the go — no campfire required.

One Reddit post provides a possible reason. "Anyone remember the Hershey's s'mores bar?" reads the post. Everyone I've asked says they don't remember it, but it was a top-tier candy bar in my book." If the bars weren't well known, it's possible that subpar marketing, rather than subpar flavor, was the real culprit. Search the Hershey Community Archives, a site dedicated to the history of the company, and you'll find a notably scant selection of ads. Unfortunately, while one Redditor claimed that they'd reached out to Hershey's about a possible re-release, there's no sign of the bar's return.