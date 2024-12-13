The Discontinued S'mores Candy Bar You Probably Forgot About
We all have a favorite childhood treat that got axed by corporate overlords. Personally, it's Altoid Sours — but for many marshmallow fans, it's Hershey's S'mores bars. According to commenters on social media, the bars are well missed. According to The Hershey Story, a museum dedicated to the history of the company, the gooey chocolate bars were released in 2003 and discontinued in 2012. While the company never disclosed their reasons, it's likely that the bars were a victim of flagging sales.
Given the popularity of s'mores, it's a surprise that the candy wasn't a bestseller. The bars featured a layer of graham cracker pieces topped with marshmallow fluff and encased in chocolate. It was the perfect formula for a hit candy bar: crunchy, chewy, and chocolaty. Plus, it offered an easy way to eat s'mores on the go — no campfire required.
One Reddit post provides a possible reason. "Anyone remember the Hershey's s'mores bar?" reads the post. Everyone I've asked says they don't remember it, but it was a top-tier candy bar in my book." If the bars weren't well known, it's possible that subpar marketing, rather than subpar flavor, was the real culprit. Search the Hershey Community Archives, a site dedicated to the history of the company, and you'll find a notably scant selection of ads. Unfortunately, while one Redditor claimed that they'd reached out to Hershey's about a possible re-release, there's no sign of the bar's return.
Where to get your s'mores candy fix
You'd expect that at least one major candy brand would've picked up Hershey's slack. S'mores are an iconic treat, after all. However, the pre-packaged s'more pickings are surprisingly sparse. That's not to say you're totally out of options. Fyre S'mores, a pre-packaged version of the campfire treat, are available at Kroger and Walmart. Williams Sonoma sells a line of s'mores chocolates, complete with a dark chocolate option and a seasonal peppermint flavor. However, at $36.95 per box, they're more of a special-event splurge than a drugstore checkout pick-me-up.
Looking for something closer to the original? One Redditor commented that the Cadbury Double Decker bar was the closest dupe that they'd found. U.S. fans are out of luck, though; the bars — which combine milk chocolate with crunchy cereal and nougat — are only sold in the U.K. Nutty and Nostalgic, a company specializing in nut butters inspired by candies from the 90s and early 00s, created an interpretation of the discontinued treat — but it's currently sold out.
You can always try DIYing s'mores bars, too. They might not taste like the original, but they'll satisfy your sweet tooth sans campfire. Oven-baked s'mores and tasty s'mores dip are excellent options, too. Hershey's even supplies a recipe for s'mores bars on their site, though the homemade version looks nothing like the original bar.