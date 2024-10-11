Oven-Baked S'mores Are So Much Quicker With One Ingredient Swap

First, let's take a look at your s'mores-crafting tools. You can lay out your ingredients on any sheet pan, but a cast iron skillet holds heat well and warms food evenly. If you have one, go with that. When you oven-bake your s'mores, place the pan or skillet in the center rack of the oven for the best temperatures. You'll still want to keep a close eye on your s'mores while they bake, since it only takes around 5 minutes for the marshmallow and chocolate to melt. At the very end, pop them under the broiler for a minute or two to get a nice toasty crust atop your fluff.

Want to try the fluff method but don't have any marshmallow fluff on hand? You can easily create a marshmallow spread of your own by melting marshmallows in the microwave. By adding a bit of water to your microwavable bowl and pausing to stir every 10 seconds, you'll avoid the tragedy of a marshmallow explosion, too. Homemade marshmallow fluff isn't just good for s'mores, either; it's a versatile ingredient in your dessert arsenal. When you've finished your s'mores, use the leftovers to load up a fluffernutter sandwich or mix into crisped rice treats.

You don't have to limit your marshmallow-y creations to the oven, either. Creative minds have tried everything from air fryer s'mores dips to microwaving the entire s'mores, graham crackers and all. With a little trial and error, you'll find your favorite method that lets you enjoy s'mores anytime.