Oven-Baked S'mores Are So Much Quicker With One Ingredient Swap
Ah, s'mores — the perfect camping food. Who doesn't love the triple threat of graham cracker, melty chocolate, and ooey-gooey marshmallow? While there's something truly special about devouring a s'mores roasted to perfection over an open flame, not everyone has the luxury of building a fire whenever a craving for one hits. But worry not, dear reader. That doesn't mean you have to live your life bereft of this campfire classic.
Oven-baked s'mores recipes let you bring the joy of s'mores right into the comfort of your kitchen — any time of year. You can try out delicious dips or whip out the classic sandwich-style treat in less than ten minutes. And if you really can't wait to chow down, replace the marshmallows with marshmallow fluff. This shaves several minutes off of the bake time and lets you control the exact amount of marshmallow you want with every serving for a perfectly tailored treat.
Tips for perfect, fireless s'mores
First, let's take a look at your s'mores-crafting tools. You can lay out your ingredients on any sheet pan, but a cast iron skillet holds heat well and warms food evenly. If you have one, go with that. When you oven-bake your s'mores, place the pan or skillet in the center rack of the oven for the best temperatures. You'll still want to keep a close eye on your s'mores while they bake, since it only takes around 5 minutes for the marshmallow and chocolate to melt. At the very end, pop them under the broiler for a minute or two to get a nice toasty crust atop your fluff.
Want to try the fluff method but don't have any marshmallow fluff on hand? You can easily create a marshmallow spread of your own by melting marshmallows in the microwave. By adding a bit of water to your microwavable bowl and pausing to stir every 10 seconds, you'll avoid the tragedy of a marshmallow explosion, too. Homemade marshmallow fluff isn't just good for s'mores, either; it's a versatile ingredient in your dessert arsenal. When you've finished your s'mores, use the leftovers to load up a fluffernutter sandwich or mix into crisped rice treats.
You don't have to limit your marshmallow-y creations to the oven, either. Creative minds have tried everything from air fryer s'mores dips to microwaving the entire s'mores, graham crackers and all. With a little trial and error, you'll find your favorite method that lets you enjoy s'mores anytime.