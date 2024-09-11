How To Melt Marshmallows In Your Microwave

If you've put marshmallows in a microwave oven before, you know what happens. They grow and grow and grow until — well, we've never been keen to find out, so we stop the clock after about 10 seconds. This is because the air inside a marshmallow will expand under the heat of a microwave, which is able to penetrate the surface of the candy in a way a direct fire or oven won't. In our experience, smaller marshmallows tend to respond better to the microwave or a standard oven.

Advertisement

To make your own gooey bowl of melted marshmallows, use a microwave safe bowl with a few tablespoons of water. And if you don't have smaller marshmallows on hand to achieve this, make sure to heat and stir your bowl of big marshmallows and water in 10-second intervals to save yourself the trouble of scrubbing down your microwave.