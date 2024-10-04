The Quick And Easy S'mores Dip You Can Whip Up In The Air Fryer
As much as everyone loves assembling a crunchy, creamy tower of traditional s'mores out by a crackling fire, there are so many more possibilities when it comes to combining graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows once you return inside — particularly with the use of an air fryer. Ever since the revolutionary appliance arrived in so many domestic kitchens across the globe, folks have been finding countless new ways to enjoy old favorites (air-fried Twinkies anyone?) – and the air fryer s'mores dip that users on TikTok have fallen in love with is no different.
Some even say the air fried s'mores dip is even better than the original; while we're hesitant to go that far, it is most certainly neater to eat. Countless TikTok users have sworn by the method, so if you want to keep enjoying a summertime favorite deep into winter, this is the dessert hack for you.
Why the air fryer s'mores dip is a recipe you need to try
While some might prefer resorting back to the tried-and-true method of warming marshmallows in the microwave when the campfire isn't an option, ingenuity has led to an even more satisfying treat. According to TikTok user @kelseylikestocook, The general idea is as follows: After adding some parchment paper to the sides and bottom of your air fryer, bake a layer of marshmallows, then an additional layer of chocolate on top of that for the last half minute or so. This creates a soft mixture, primed to be eaten as a dip, where graham crackers are the means of conveyance from pan to mouth.
The viral air fryer s'mores dip using @AromaHousewares #glass air fryer! 🍫 Ingredients: 18-20 Marshmallows 1 bar of chocolate Graham crackers for dipping Directions: 1. Layer parchments paper at the bottom of air fryer 2. Add a layer of marshmallows and cook at 375° for 7-8 minutes 3. Add chocolate during the last 30 seconds of cook time 4. Serve with graham crackers #viral #airfryer #smoresdip #smores #marshmallow #chocolate
Unsurprisingly, the genius idea to serve s'mores in dip form isn't a new concept. An oven-baked variation of s'mores dip has been around for some time now, and many would say it's equally as delicious. However, using an air fryer to make such a snack takes less time, calls for a far simpler recipe, and allows you to eat the treat directly out of the basket it was fried in. This also means it's a perfect snack for a group and is an easier clean-up than most non-air fryer s'mores dip recipes.
So, with the winter months fast approaching, there's no need to endure the harsh weather to feel the comfort that a lovely snack like s'mores bring. Instead, get your friends together to enjoy some sweet sticky dip, courtesy of your handy-dandy air fryer.