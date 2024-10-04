The Quick And Easy S'mores Dip You Can Whip Up In The Air Fryer

While some might prefer resorting back to the tried-and-true method of warming marshmallows in the microwave when the campfire isn't an option, ingenuity has led to an even more satisfying treat. According to TikTok user @kelseylikestocook, The general idea is as follows: After adding some parchment paper to the sides and bottom of your air fryer, bake a layer of marshmallows, then an additional layer of chocolate on top of that for the last half minute or so. This creates a soft mixture, primed to be eaten as a dip, where graham crackers are the means of conveyance from pan to mouth.

Unsurprisingly, the genius idea to serve s'mores in dip form isn't a new concept. An oven-baked variation of s'mores dip has been around for some time now, and many would say it's equally as delicious. However, using an air fryer to make such a snack takes less time, calls for a far simpler recipe, and allows you to eat the treat directly out of the basket it was fried in. This also means it's a perfect snack for a group and is an easier clean-up than most non-air fryer s'mores dip recipes.

So, with the winter months fast approaching, there's no need to endure the harsh weather to feel the comfort that a lovely snack like s'mores bring. Instead, get your friends together to enjoy some sweet sticky dip, courtesy of your handy-dandy air fryer.