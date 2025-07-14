Review: Popeyes New Signature Sauce And Chicken Dippers Make For A Dynamic And Snackable Duo

Any fast food chicken chain that wants to get people in the door is going to place a high emphasis on not only its birds, but the sauces and dips that go along with those tenders, breasts, or wings. Popeyes in this regard is no different and keeping up with the competition. Throughout the years, the Louisiana brand has introduced chicken tenders, boneless wings, bone-in wings, and other encrusted chicken shapes to easily fit into a dip cup, including Wicked Chicken in 2010, and Rip'n Chicken and Dip'n Chick'n a year later. This year, Popeyes is introducing a new form of dippable chicken, but keeping the apostrophes at bay with Chicken Dippers. The Dippers are a mere vessel to soak up what the chain is hopping is its next great condiment — the Signature Sauce.

Chicken Dippers are here for the summer of 2025, and the mysteriously-named Signature Sauce is here to stay. So, should consumers stay away from these newbies, or get their dip on STAT? The Takeout took out a box of Dippers and dunked them into the new sauces to see if this Signature had delicious penmanship, or was a scribbly mess. The truth can now be told in this chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.