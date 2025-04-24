McDonald's Adds A New Chicken Item With A Spicy Sauce, While Fans Still Wait For Snack Wraps

McDonald's is about to debut its first new permanent U.S. menu item since 2021: McCrispy Strips. Yep, the chicken tenders we've been hearing about for so long are finally about to land, and we know when they're coming. These are long strips of white meat coated in a black pepper breading which will come paired with a new friend, Creamy Chili dipping sauce that McDonald's describes as "savory, sweet, and tangy."

The McCrispy strips will roll out nationwide starting May 5, in both three- and four-count boxes. And of course, if Creamy Chili's not your thing, the familiar roster of McNugget dipping sauces are always available for your dunking needs, though some of us might have to travel to get Hot Mustard.

If you're feeling a little bit of déjà vu, that's because McDonald's has offered chicken tenders multiple times in the past under different circumstances. Now that chicken has become such a popular fast food product, McDonald's is going full-steam ahead with the McCrispy Strips. Now if they'd only consider bringing back those bone-in Mighty Wings.