McDonald's Adds A New Chicken Item With A Spicy Sauce, While Fans Still Wait For Snack Wraps
McDonald's is about to debut its first new permanent U.S. menu item since 2021: McCrispy Strips. Yep, the chicken tenders we've been hearing about for so long are finally about to land, and we know when they're coming. These are long strips of white meat coated in a black pepper breading which will come paired with a new friend, Creamy Chili dipping sauce that McDonald's describes as "savory, sweet, and tangy."
The McCrispy strips will roll out nationwide starting May 5, in both three- and four-count boxes. And of course, if Creamy Chili's not your thing, the familiar roster of McNugget dipping sauces are always available for your dunking needs, though some of us might have to travel to get Hot Mustard.
If you're feeling a little bit of déjà vu, that's because McDonald's has offered chicken tenders multiple times in the past under different circumstances. Now that chicken has become such a popular fast food product, McDonald's is going full-steam ahead with the McCrispy Strips. Now if they'd only consider bringing back those bone-in Mighty Wings.
That means McDonald's Snack Wraps are surely on the way
Now that we have a firm date set for these chicken strips, Snack Wraps can't be terribly far off. Fans have worked themselves up into a frenzy over the anticipation. McDonald's has been dropping hints about Snack Wraps for a long time now, both at the corporate level and through social media.
snack wraps 0x.14.2025
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 15, 2025
The most recent clue as to their return was posted to X on April 15, with a message simply saying, "snack wraps 0x.14.2025." This suggests the wraps are coming in the next few months, but likely not in May. It seems a bit soon to launch yet another new product when McDonald's operators are getting into the rhythm of producing an entirely new menu item.
I'm guessing the earliest we'd see the wraps would be June, but it could be slightly further out — all we know is it's going to happen this year. One lingering question remains, though. Once the Snack Wrap is released, what other nostalgic McDonald's re-releases would we possibly look forward to? (For the love of God, enough with the chicken already, please bring back the Cheddar Melt.)