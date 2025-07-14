Popeyes' New Take On Fried Chicken Is The Perfect Vehicle For The Chain's First-Ever Signature Sauce
The menu at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen already features several flavorful condiments like Mardi Gras Mustard and Blackened Ranch Sauce (which slightly edges out Chick-fil-A's bottled ranch sauce in the flavor department). Still, it seems the quick-serve chicken restaurant wasn't satisfied with just those. In the most recent innovation to the Popeyes menu, the chicken chain has created a signature sauce that boasts all the bold flavors of the establishment's New Orleans roots.
Popeyes' latest addition starts with a foundation of Louisiana's take on the French mirepoix: the Cajun trinity. Celery, onions, and bell peppers create the backbone for the condiment, but are mixed with garlic and a touch of hot sauce to spice things up. As with any signature restaurant item, there are probably a couple more ingredients tucked into the sauce, but Popeyes has to keep its secrets. We understand.
The bold new sauce isn't making its debut on the menu alone. As the perfect vehicle for getting a taste of New Orleans, Popeyes is introducing customers to Chicken Dippers for a limited time. Thin strips of chicken will be coated by hand in the restaurant's iconic batter featuring its famous Louisiana garlic and spice blend (another secret it keeps close to the vest which makes Popeyes chicken taste so good) then deep-fried to crispy perfection. Unless you live in one of the only two states without a Popeyes (sorry, Vermont and Wyoming), you can get your hands on the new Chicken Dippers for $4.99 while they last.
Popeyes' latest sauce has a newly designed container
It's not just the flavor of the signature sauce that's new. The company also remodeled the container housing the blend, creating a more accessible, rounded design which allows customers to get every last bit of the condiment onto their fried chicken or Cajun fries. That's something that'll come in handy if folks want to try the sauce with Popeyes' wings or chicken wraps, something the restaurant is strongly encouraging guests to do.
Although Popeyes is offering customers a chance to try its new sauce with Chicken Dippers only for a limited time, the condiment itself is destined to be a permanent menu item. The restaurant is boasting that the sauce goes good with everything. To let people judge for themselves, the quick-serve chain is also introducing a Build Your Own Bundle deal. Folks can choose three eligible proteins, like a chicken sandwich or three-piece tenders, along with two sides for $20. The BYOB deal will only be around until the end of August, so if you want to score a fried feast from Popeyes for 20 bucks, you better act fast.