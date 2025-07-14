Popeyes' New Take On Fried Chicken Is The Perfect Vehicle For The Chain's First-Ever Signature Sauce

The menu at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen already features several flavorful condiments like Mardi Gras Mustard and Blackened Ranch Sauce (which slightly edges out Chick-fil-A's bottled ranch sauce in the flavor department). Still, it seems the quick-serve chicken restaurant wasn't satisfied with just those. In the most recent innovation to the Popeyes menu, the chicken chain has created a signature sauce that boasts all the bold flavors of the establishment's New Orleans roots.

Popeyes' latest addition starts with a foundation of Louisiana's take on the French mirepoix: the Cajun trinity. Celery, onions, and bell peppers create the backbone for the condiment, but are mixed with garlic and a touch of hot sauce to spice things up. As with any signature restaurant item, there are probably a couple more ingredients tucked into the sauce, but Popeyes has to keep its secrets. We understand.

The bold new sauce isn't making its debut on the menu alone. As the perfect vehicle for getting a taste of New Orleans, Popeyes is introducing customers to Chicken Dippers for a limited time. Thin strips of chicken will be coated by hand in the restaurant's iconic batter featuring its famous Louisiana garlic and spice blend (another secret it keeps close to the vest which makes Popeyes chicken taste so good) then deep-fried to crispy perfection. Unless you live in one of the only two states without a Popeyes (sorry, Vermont and Wyoming), you can get your hands on the new Chicken Dippers for $4.99 while they last.