Popeyes Vs Chick-Fil-A Bottled Sauces: Which Fast Food Chicken Chain Did It Best?

As fast food restaurants proliferated consumers' lives in the 20th century, so did humankind's access to and love of more sauces. While McDonald's never capitalized by bottling up its Big Mac sauce or renowned McNuggets dipping sauces for retail sale, other chains like Taco Bell, Arby's, Subway, Panda Express, Zaxby's, and Buffalo Wild Wings have been happy to help their fans invite their flavors into their own homes.

Chicken, especially fried, is one of the greatest receivers of sauce and givers of deliciousness. Chick-fil-A has been in the sauce game since at least 1984, and it finally got around to bottling up a handful of its colorful creations in 2020. The chicken wars had already been in full swing by then with the introduction of Popeyes' chicken sandwich a year prior, and in 2025, and Popeyes is opening a new battlefront with its rival with the arrival of its own sauces for retail sale.

While Chick-fil-A has incomparable signature sauces like its namesake one, and its Polynesian, it does have two that line-up on paper with Popeyes' new offerings. In one corner, we have Chick-fil-A's Garden Herb Ranch and Sweet and Spicy Sriracha, and in the other, we have Popeyes' Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat. In this battle, you don't have to choose a side, but it helps to know the combatants strengths and weaknesses, and that's where The Takeout comes in. So, Popeyes versus Chick-fil-A bottled sauces: Which has got the best goods?

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.