The Fast Food Restaurant Sauces That Will Finally Be Available In Grocery Stores
Fast food sauces make any meal better, and now, some of the most beloved sauces in the industry will be available whenever you want them. Fans of Popeyes are sure to rejoice as the Louisiana-based chicken chain has announced that several of its most popular dipping sauces will finally be landing on store shelves in two waves. Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat arrive on March 15, 2025, nationwide, while Mardi Gras Mustard will be available later this spring. This gives you three distinctly delicious Popeyes flavors to choose from the next time you visit the supermarket.
The three sauces — all of which have become absolute game changers since chicken wings hit Popeyes' permanent menu in late 2023 — won't be restricted to just one grocery retailer, either. Both Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat will be available to purchase in 18-ounce bottles at Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Walmart, and Amazon. It remains to be seen whether Mardi Gras Mustard will also appear at these stores; It's been said that only select retailers will stock the sauce when it hits the market.
Popeyes dipping sauce lights up any meal
The addition of three of Popeyes' best dipping sauces to grocery store shelves will be monumental for all the sauce lovers out there who have been dying to put a Louisiana twist on their favorite recipes. Considering the fact that these particular sauces have sparked incredibly popular copycat recipes online, there is certainly a demand for all three to be added to our collection of sauces we use daily in the comfort of our homes.
America is obsessed with dipping sauces, especially when it comes to lovers of fried chicken. Chicken shops like Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A have exploded in large part due to their signature sauces over the years — and it doesn't seem like the trend is slowing down anytime soon. A little lesser-known for its dipping sauce, KFC opened up a Saucy spinoff in Orlando, Florida, hoping to cash in on the dipping sauce craze that has swept the nation.