The Fast Food Restaurant Sauces That Will Finally Be Available In Grocery Stores

Fast food sauces make any meal better, and now, some of the most beloved sauces in the industry will be available whenever you want them. Fans of Popeyes are sure to rejoice as the Louisiana-based chicken chain has announced that several of its most popular dipping sauces will finally be landing on store shelves in two waves. Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat arrive on March 15, 2025, nationwide, while Mardi Gras Mustard will be available later this spring. This gives you three distinctly delicious Popeyes flavors to choose from the next time you visit the supermarket.

The three sauces — all of which have become absolute game changers since chicken wings hit Popeyes' permanent menu in late 2023 — won't be restricted to just one grocery retailer, either. Both Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat will be available to purchase in 18-ounce bottles at Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Walmart, and Amazon. It remains to be seen whether Mardi Gras Mustard will also appear at these stores; It's been said that only select retailers will stock the sauce when it hits the market.