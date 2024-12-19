KFC Is Opening A New Spinoff Restaurant. Here's What's On The Menu

Spinoff fast food restaurants are all the rage these days, and Kentucky Fried Chicken has decided to get in on the fun by opening Saucy, a new restaurant located in Orlando, Florida. The KFC offshoot is set to open on December 23rd with an interesting new twist on the typical KFC menu that we all know and love.

Similar to CosMc's, the McDonald's spinoff restaurant that opened in 2023 and focuses mainly on drinks, Saucy's menu is more limited than its parent brand's. The new restaurant is set to focus primarily on its sauces and the chicken tenders you dip in them. Saucy will offer 11 new and unique sauce flavors at the Orlando location for customers to mix, match, and decide which ones (if any) belong in the dipping sauce hall of fame.

The sauces have a wide range of tastes and spice levels, with five different kinds of ranch sauce — Chimichurri Ranch, Peri Peri Ranch, Jalapeño Pesto Ranch, Saucy Ranch, and Smokey Bacon Ranch — being accompanied by Thai Sweet 'N Spicy, Sweet 'N Saucy BBQ, Saucy's Sauce, Spicy Mango Chutney, Creole Honey Mustard, and Sweet Teriyaki. According to an interview conducted by CNN with KFC's Chief Concept Officer Christophe Poirier, the restaurant's purpose is to cater to Gen-Z customers by providing "a lot of sauces, a lot of color, and a lot of drinks." The Orlando location is a prototype that could potentially expand to a chain if the concept does well.