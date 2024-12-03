The Only 2 US States Without A Single Popeyes Location
For over 50 years, Popeyes has been keeping the United States happy with its crispy fried chicken and buttery biscuits. That is, all of the country except two states — Vermont and Wyoming. That's right, despite there being 3,104 Popeyes in the country, both of these states stand stubbornly Popeyes-free. But why? What could they possibly have against Cajun spices and chicken sandwiches?
Vermont, which is basically allergic to fast food with its farm-to-table ethos, ranks dead last in fast-food density, with only 27.65 chain locations per 100,000 residents. The state's tax laws, which hit large corporations with an 8.5% levy on profits over $25,000, certainly don't roll out the welcome mat for chain restaurants. Add to that the fierce loyalty Vermonters have to local businesses — about 90% of the state's ventures are considered small businesses — and the message to big chains reads loud and clear. So until Popeyes finds a way to charm Vermonters, it sounds like locals will be sticking to their artisan coffee shops and maple-glazing everything.
While Wyoming's a wide open range, there's no Popeyes in sight
Out West in Wyoming, where the buffalo roam and Popeyes is also non-existent, it's a different story. The chain once tried to stake its claim in Casper, but the lone Popeyes fizzled out because of bad location and even worse food—that's the lore according to locals, that is. Of course, in a state where the population that doesn't even scrape 600,000 across vast, empty miles, chains like Popeyes face a tough crowd.
For a state with such sprawling, low-density landscapes, a business really can only survive with precise location strategy, something Popeyes hasn't been able to figure out...yet. The Louisiana Kitchen seems to have its eyes on both the Cowboy and Green Mountain states, listing Wyoming and Vermont as places it wants franchises in on its website. Which is good for Casperites, considering a great number of them have clamored for Popeyes to make a comeback there. But until then, residents of these states will just have to cross state lines, or cross their fingers that one day, they won't have to "love that chicken" from afar.