The Only 2 US States Without A Single Popeyes Location

For over 50 years, Popeyes has been keeping the United States happy with its crispy fried chicken and buttery biscuits. That is, all of the country except two states — Vermont and Wyoming. That's right, despite there being 3,104 Popeyes in the country, both of these states stand stubbornly Popeyes-free. But why? What could they possibly have against Cajun spices and chicken sandwiches?

Vermont, which is basically allergic to fast food with its farm-to-table ethos, ranks dead last in fast-food density, with only 27.65 chain locations per 100,000 residents. The state's tax laws, which hit large corporations with an 8.5% levy on profits over $25,000, certainly don't roll out the welcome mat for chain restaurants. Add to that the fierce loyalty Vermonters have to local businesses — about 90% of the state's ventures are considered small businesses — and the message to big chains reads loud and clear. So until Popeyes finds a way to charm Vermonters, it sounds like locals will be sticking to their artisan coffee shops and maple-glazing everything.