Review: KFC's Chicken & Waffles And Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers — Don't Waffle On These Hot New Items

In the annals of perfect food pairings, the first ballot of hall of famers has to include peanut butter and jelly, eggs and bacon, burgers and fries, cookies and milk, and cheese and crackers. While perhaps not reaching such heights, no one should sleep on the dynamic duo of chicken and waffles. While we may have no clue who first put the two together, these opposing salty and sweet browned goods first started seeing their names joined by an "and" in print by at least 1866. The crowded platter of chicken and waffles proved to be well suited for any meal of the day, and found greater popularity in the 20th century. Colonel Sanders started working his magic on fried chicken starting in 1930, and 22 years later, Kentucky Fried Chicken was launched as a franchise. While KFC had dabbled in breakfast in the past, the idea to put its fine fried chicken next to a waffle didn't come to fruition until November 2018. That initial offering proved to be in such demand that it was brought back that following spring and then seemed to disappear into the ether.

Now, after a long break from stores, KFC is dusting off its Chicken & Waffles recipe and giving eaters another chance to try it out this spring. For this special comeback, the chain is also introducing a dessert to further sweeten a meal — Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers. Now that all this stuff is back on the table, will their sweetness sweeten our hearts, or perhaps run sour? The Takeout took both of them out to see where the truth lies in this double dip chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.