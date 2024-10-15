Review: KFC's Original Recipe Tenders Would Make The Colonel Proud Of His Delicious Legacy

Colonel Sanders led a very colorful life, but didn't live to see his own name be attached to KFC's introduction of chicken tenders in 1993, called Colonel's Crispy Strips. KFC's strips have been a staple on its menu ever since, but in 2023, the chain began testing a new take on them, by tapping the talents of its original recipe seasoning. During a media event at the time, Claire Brandenburg, KFC's product innovation manager, said, "Instead of putting them in a fryer, like we do our current tenders, we fry them under pressure, which helps deliver a juicier product, but with the crispy exterior still."

I visited KFC HQ's kitchen this past spring for The Daily Meal and was treated to a sneak peek eat at many innovative items in the making, including its Saucy Nuggets. One of the more tasty items I still remember that was made fresh directly from its test kitchen were its Original Recipe Tenders. Now, these tenders have been deemed ready for the national spotlight. They are landing in KFCs, alongside its new Comeback Sauce, a Cranberry Lemonade, and to further sweeten the deal, Cherry Pie Poppers for dessert. So, how do these tenders taste outside of the test kitchen, and out in the wild? I headed over to my local KFC to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, original recipe-ness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.