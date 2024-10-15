Review: KFC's Original Recipe Tenders Would Make The Colonel Proud Of His Delicious Legacy
Colonel Sanders led a very colorful life, but didn't live to see his own name be attached to KFC's introduction of chicken tenders in 1993, called Colonel's Crispy Strips. KFC's strips have been a staple on its menu ever since, but in 2023, the chain began testing a new take on them, by tapping the talents of its original recipe seasoning. During a media event at the time, Claire Brandenburg, KFC's product innovation manager, said, "Instead of putting them in a fryer, like we do our current tenders, we fry them under pressure, which helps deliver a juicier product, but with the crispy exterior still."
I visited KFC HQ's kitchen this past spring for The Daily Meal and was treated to a sneak peek eat at many innovative items in the making, including its Saucy Nuggets. One of the more tasty items I still remember that was made fresh directly from its test kitchen were its Original Recipe Tenders. Now, these tenders have been deemed ready for the national spotlight. They are landing in KFCs, alongside its new Comeback Sauce, a Cranberry Lemonade, and to further sweeten the deal, Cherry Pie Poppers for dessert. So, how do these tenders taste outside of the test kitchen, and out in the wild? I headed over to my local KFC to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, original recipe-ness, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy KFC's Original Recipe Tenders
The new Original Recipe Tenders are available now at participating nationwide KFC locations, while supplies last. They are usually available to order any time KFC is open, which usually starts at 10:30 a.m. They can be ordered in the restaurant at the register, a kiosk or at the drive-thru, where available. Advance ordering for dining-in, pick-up, or even delivery can be placed through KFC's website or app.
The tenders can be ordered in many denominations, from as few as a single tender for $2.89, to as many as 16 pieces, as either an a la carte order for $36.99, or a meal deal that includes four sides and eight dipping sauces for $52.49. For $5, you can order a 3-piece Original Recipe Tenders Box, which includes two dipping sauces, and an order of fries. There is also a 2-piece Kids Meal that retails for $5.79, and includes a side, a drink, a sauce, and a toy. Prices listed above were from my local Manhattan KFC, and availability and price may vary per location.
KFC's Original Recipe Tenders nutritional information
KFC's Original Recipe Tenders are made from either a boneless, skinless, chicken breast strip or a chicken breast tenderloin. They contain up to a 20% to 25% solution of water, a seasoning, salt, and high oleic sunflower oil. The tenders are breaded with wheat flour, salt, spices, monosodium glutamate, nonfat milk solids, whey, egg white solids, and garlic powder. They contain the allergens gluten, milk, eggs, wheat, and valuable kitchen staple — MSG.
A serving size is a single tender, which weighs in at around 51 grams. That nets 170 calories, 6 grams of total fat, .5 grams of saturated fat, 30 milligrams of cholesterol, 400 milligrams of sodium, 20 grams of total carbohydrates, with no dietary fiber or sugars, and 11 grams of protein.
How do KFC's Original Recipe Tenders taste
As I opened my white, red and black box of chicken tenders, those colors quickly receded into the background, as a pile of golden brown hues that dominated the innards refocused my eyes and attention. Next to a handful of the thick, potato-y fries housed in a paper holder were three thick tenders that measured about 5 inches in length. These meaty pieces resembled the elongated map of Long Island, and could also almost be mistaken for nice pieces of fried fish. They had a firm and crusty exterior, with small flecks of pepper strewn about. As I leaned in for a quick whiff, the essence of the Colonel's original recipe of 11 herbs and spices took hold of my nostrils.
My mouth bit down on the tender, and the initial result netted the perfect juxtaposition one would look for with one — a crunchy skin that coats a juicy and tender hunk of white meat chicken. I was instantly smitten with its taste. It had both a familiar flavor profile that hailed from the house of KFC, but also offered a new, lengthy way to enjoy it. Due to its girth-y stature, the tenders didn't disappear in a flash, thus allowing an eater to enjoy and savor a single one with few leisurely nibbles.
Final thoughts
These new guys are delicious, and worthy of trying, and then buying, again, and again. For those who want something meatier than a nugget, and perhaps a little less meaty than a full breast piece of fried chicken, this tender is the perfect size to fit your eating needs.
Another way these tenders proved their worthiness is that they can be thoroughly enjoyed without the use of any dipping sauces. They're truly good to go on their own. Yet you shouldn't let that stop you from taking them for a dip with one of KFC's signature condiments, from its new Comeback Sauce or fun to say Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour, or even its winning coleslaw.
After lovingly taking down two of my tenders, I took a break before tackling the third. After about 30 minutes, the tender's temperature had reached the same as the room I was sitting in. A real test for these guys would be how they held up sitting around. The answer came quickly — still darn good. The skin retained its delightful crunchiness, and the meat was basically as succulent as before. No wonder the Colonel is happily smiling on the box that holds these excellent tenders within. Now it's your turn to smile.