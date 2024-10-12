While most quick-service and casual restaurants focused on fried chicken and Southern comfort foods offer other fast food sides besides potatoes, it's an assumed consensus, and almost objectively true notion, that KFC has the best coleslaw. Some of America's greatest fried chicken is served up daily at thousands of KFC outlets around the world, but it's just not a true meal or a true interaction with the legendary Colonel Sanders without a heaping helping or little plastic cup of coleslaw. As historical and popular as KFC's fried chicken is, the chain is almost as well known for its coleslaw, a second to none concoction made up of little more than cabbage, carrots, and a sweet and also savory sauce.

Coleslaw lovingly made at home, or purchased from other restaurants never quite tastes like or feels like the stuff dished out at KFC. That's because the chain takes special care and uses very particular ingredients, prepared through a precise process, to get that winning, one of a kind finished product. Here's exactly why KFC's coleslaw is just so undeniably good.