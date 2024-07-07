Shady Things About Colonel Sanders

For a man who eventually did so well in business, it may be striking to learn that this suit-clad icon didn't have a complete education. Dropping out in of itself isn't shady, but the decision to abandon school rather than build a life in which he could balance the importance of education suggests that Harland Sanders was willing to give up when certain things got hard. It's a decision making process that's easy to track across the rest of his life.

Granted, some of Sander's decision to leave school was out of his control. The eventual mascot of Kentucky Fried Chicken grew up poor. The family met a fair amount of tragedy in Sanders' younger years. First, his father died when Sanders was five. The family struggled to get by; Sanders' mother remarried a man who Sanders would never see eye-to-eye with. This marriage led to Harland and his younger brother to individually leave home.

To make it, Sanders needed to leave school to work full-time. However, it seems the need to make money wasn't the only reason Sanders left. He explained that the math subject algebra was introduced into his seventh year curriculum, but the he couldn't really figure it out, nor did he have the desire to struggle through it. All told, the Colonel claimed that he "lost out in a wrestling match with algebra." As a result, he dropped out rather than balancing working on a farm and going to school to finish out his education.

