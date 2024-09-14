The Best Way To Reheat Crispy Fried Fish

While air fryers, convection ovens, and standard ovens all operate in similar ways, the former two differ from a conventional oven because the air is being circulated during the reheating process. Because of the moving air, there's less need to flip or rotate ingredients while using an air fryer/convection oven. Both of those do a great job with fried fish in particular because of the high temperatures reached inside, but that heat can be the opposite of beneficial if you don't take precautions.

One downfall to these methods is the potential of drying out your leftovers if left cooking too long. To prevent this from happening, you will want to reheat your fish inside of an oven-safe container with a ventilated lid so that moisture has a better chance at being retained inside the fish without causing it to become soggy.

Regarding the air fryer/convection oven, tin foil is technically safe to use but only under certain circumstances and you're better off lining the bottom with parchment paper instead. Once you've prepared the right dish, set oven temperature no lower than 325 degrees Fahrenheit and check your fried fish to ensure that it has cooked through.