Is It Actually Safe To Put Foil In Your Air Fryer?

Once you get the hang of them, air fryers can become one of your best friends in the kitchen. While many people love to point out that they don't fry at all, and are simply very efficient convection ovens, don't let the haters deter you. They're great at everything from cooking prepared frozen foods (french fries, anyone?), to reheating fried chicken properly, to even roasting entire birds. And personally, for someone who's perpetually busy, I'm a big fan of the way they roast vegetables so quickly.

But like I mentioned, they do take a little bit of playing around with to get the best results sometimes. One of the things you'll hear people talk about is whether or not you can do things to make your air fryer easier to clean up, by using shortcuts such as lining it with aluminum foil. Just like you, I hate cleaning up, and any shortcuts I can take to make things easier are welcome.

Fortunately, though there are a few things you should never do in your air fryer, you can in fact put aluminum foil in it — but only under certain circumstances. Since you don't want that sheet whipping around with reckless abandon in your countertop device, just make sure you mind a few things first.