Review: KFC's New Mashed Potato Poppers Are Loved In Australia, And We See Why

Colonel Sanders introduced America to Kentucky Fried Chicken, and when his original recipe proved to be both finger lickin' good and quite the moneymaker, KFC introduced itself around the world. While many of the chain's American-created items are a hit at its locations abroad — nowadays, Christmas means KFC in Japan — sometimes its offerings with foreign origins find their way Stateside, too. For example, we have KFC locations in the Philippines to thank (or chide) for the chain's 2024 debut of the Chizza chicken-pizza mash-up topped with pepperoni and cheese.

The next culinary import hitting American KFCs is a popular side item that has occasionally appeared on Australia's menu since at least 2003 — Mashies. Mashies are balls of mashed potatoes with a crispy shell, paired with a side of gravy for dipping. Sadly, the side's original name remained Down Under, and will be known here as Mashed Potato Poppers. They are premiering as part of a new KFC offer — the Dunk It Bucket, consisting of Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and the Mashies ... er, Mashed Potato Poppers.

It's hard to imagine how the ingenious idea of mashed potato balls has been held back from America for over two decades, while Antipodean eaters were having a smashing time with their Mashies. So, is this debut side dish truly tasty, or more of a monstrous mash? The Takeout rushed out for an order of them to find out where the truth lies.