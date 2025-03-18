Review: KFC's New Mashed Potato Poppers Are Loved In Australia, And We See Why
Colonel Sanders introduced America to Kentucky Fried Chicken, and when his original recipe proved to be both finger lickin' good and quite the moneymaker, KFC introduced itself around the world. While many of the chain's American-created items are a hit at its locations abroad — nowadays, Christmas means KFC in Japan — sometimes its offerings with foreign origins find their way Stateside, too. For example, we have KFC locations in the Philippines to thank (or chide) for the chain's 2024 debut of the Chizza chicken-pizza mash-up topped with pepperoni and cheese.
The next culinary import hitting American KFCs is a popular side item that has occasionally appeared on Australia's menu since at least 2003 — Mashies. Mashies are balls of mashed potatoes with a crispy shell, paired with a side of gravy for dipping. Sadly, the side's original name remained Down Under, and will be known here as Mashed Potato Poppers. They are premiering as part of a new KFC offer — the Dunk It Bucket, consisting of Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and the Mashies ... er, Mashed Potato Poppers.
It's hard to imagine how the ingenious idea of mashed potato balls has been held back from America for over two decades, while Antipodean eaters were having a smashing time with their Mashies. So, is this debut side dish truly tasty, or more of a monstrous mash? The Takeout rushed out for an order of them to find out where the truth lies.
How to buy and try KFC's Mashed Potato Poppers
Starting on March 17, Mashed Potato Poppers became available at participating KFC locations across America, for a limited time only while supplies last. They can be ordered in-store at the counter or at a kiosk, or at drive-thrus where available. Advanced ordering for most locations for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery are available through KFC's app and website.
The Mashed Potato Poppers are available to order à la carte as a five-piece side that comes with a choice of sauce, including warm gravy. At my Manhattan KFC location, this five-piece order retailed for $3. Mashed Potato Poppers are also a standard part of the new Dunk It Bucket, which also comes with Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and a choice of three sauces for dipping. A Dunk It Bucket for one person retails at the suggested price of $7. For $25, the more shareable Double Dunk It Bucket is arriving just in time for March Madness gatherings with 10 chicken tenders, two orders of fries, 10 Mashed Potato Poppers, four biscuits, and six sauces. There are also combo versions of Dunk It Buckets that include a drink added to the mix. Prices may vary by location — and the cost will likely be higher if ordering in Alaska, California, Hawaii, or via third-party websites.
KFC's Mashed Potato Poppers nutritional information
As of writing this review, a full list of ingredients and allergens for Mashed Potato Poppers was not available on the KFC website. We do know that an order of five Mashed Potato Poppers contains 200 calories, while the various sauces that it comes with range from a calorie count of 20 for gravy to 110 for honey mustard and 130 for ranch. Other condiments offered with this side include comeback sauce, sweet-and-sour sauce, Buffalo ranch, and KFC sauce.
If opting for the solo Dunk It Bucket, the calorie count ranges from 940-1,020, depending on the sauces chosen by each customer. Meanwhile, the group-friendly Double Dunk It Bucket nets anywhere from 3,970 to 4,480 calories. The three-piece Dunk It Bucket Combo — which includes three tenders and a medium drink — packs between 1,110 to 1,570 calories, while the four-piece Dunk It Bucket Combo has 1,300-1,760 calories.
Taste test: KFC's Mashed Potato Poppers
Five rounded Mashed Potato Poppers awaited in a little paper pouch. As I picked one out for observation, I was taken with its beautifully orange-brown hue, making it look less like a tater tot and more like a chicken nugget, or perhaps a small jalapeño popper. It's light to hold, and the crispy shell has a minimal amount of flakiness and greasiness to it. A quick whiff revealed the essence of a potato wedge.
The first bite brought forth a standout crunch from the shell, which was thin yet durable. Some of the Mashed Potato Poppers had a minimal amount of mashed potatoes on the inside, while others were half-filled, providing considerably airiness. Whatever mashed potato content I encountered, I enjoyed its taste. It wasn't overly salted, and the texture had a nicely slushy consistency to it. Combined with the shell, a single Mashed Potato Popper made for an excellent nibble that can be taken down in two bites.
I've never tasted KFC's brown gravy on its own, but since it was available in a side dipping cup, I was able to take a direct sip. Although the gravy was rather thin, I was surprised at how robust its flavor was. It could even be poured into a gravy boat to become a crucial part of the perfect fast food Thanksgiving dinner. When using this gravy to coat the Mashed Potato Popper, the two made for a great combo of tastes and textures, explaining why this item has been popular Down Under for so long.
KFC's Mashed Potato Poppers — try or deny?
To be honest, this isn't my first rodeo with KFC's Mashed Potato Poppers. I got to try this item — and many others under development — during a press visit to KFC headquarters in spring of 2024. While that trip provided plenty to write home about, the "Mashies" certainly created a lasting memory. I had actually filed that experience into the recesses of my mind, but when I was alerted that this side would become a widespread menu item here, happy thoughts raced right back to the front of my noggin.
My second encounter with these golden round balls was pretty much like my first — a slam dunk of deliciousness. Where have you been all our lives? After I quickly downed my first order of five Poppers at KFC, I retreated home to try the next five. While the warmth had dissipated, the greatness of this side order did not ... although when slightly cooled, its taste resembled a more subdued tater tot.
Not to be overlooked in this introduction of Mashed Potato Poppers is the availability of gravy as a dipping sauce. While a natural condiment for these crispy mashed potatoes, the gravy also worked wonders when dipping fries in it, too. The gravy didn't exactly combine with the Original Recipe Tenders as well as I thought it would, but it is still a worthy addition to the table.
Methodology
On the first day of the Mashed Potato Poppers release, I went to my local KFC in New York City to purchase an order of them à la carte, as well as with a Dunk It Bucket. For the most ideal taste test, I immediately ate the Mashed Potato Poppers on-site, while they were warm. I tried them on their own, and also tried dunking them in gravy and dipping sauces of my own choosing. I took my leftover Mashed Potato Poppers home for further taste testing.
The ultimate criterion for this taste test was flavor, along with considerations of texture, aroma, uniqueness, value, overall lovability, and the likelihood that I would order these again. The short answer is that this Aussie import is an important side item, and a culinary piece of art. It elevates the definition of what mashed potatoes and gravy can be. I hope these become a smashing success, and that they stick around for the long haul.