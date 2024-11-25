Why Christmas Means KFC In Japan

Christmas celebrations in the United States often feature turkey, ham, or both as the star protein(s) in a homemade family feast. However, holiday revelers in Japan customarily enjoy a far different option: KFC's famous bucket of fried chicken. And the reasons for this unusual tradition run through the devastation of World War II, and a little bit of slick marketing.

The arrival of KFC to Japan was part of an era of profound national change that followed the former empire's defeat in World War II. The Allied occupation infused Japanese society with decades of American influence, including food and holidays. Although the encroachment of American culture made Christmas a bigger and bigger phenomenon, Christianity is traditionally unpopular in Japan. Japanese society therefore did not adopt many religious customs related to Christmas, but the booming post-war economy did leave people wanting to buy stuff — specifically, American stuff.

In November 1970, businessman Takeshi Okawara took advantage of the demand for Americanized consumerism and opened Japan's first KFC, selling fried chicken much different than traditional karaage. The business was successful, but he soon took advantage of another opportunity to define Christmastime for an entire nation.