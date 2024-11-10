Just How Many Herbs And Spices Does KFC Use (And What Are They)?

It's a mystery seemingly as old as time itself: What's in Kentucky Fried Chicken's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices? Now the cat may be out of the bag after the Chicago Tribune got a look at a scrapbook belonging to Joe Ledington, the nephew of the famous Col. Harlan Sanders.

Ledington, who says he used to make KFC's spice blend, told the Tribune his recipe is real. According to Ledington's recipe, the spices are mixed with 2 cups of flour and include: dried thyme, dried basil, salt, celery salt, dried oregano, paprika, garlic salt, dried mustard, ground black pepper, ground white pepper, and ground ginger.

KFC's secret recipe originated in the 1930s with Colonel Sanders as he perfected his chicken recipe using a pressure fryer full of vegetable oil to make flavorful, delicious chicken. Sanders' secret blend eventually became known as the Original Recipe and Kentucky Fried Chicken began as a franchise in 1952 in Utah. Sanders claimed that his mix was made with ingredients that could be found in most homes and, as you can see, all of the spices are commonly available. KFC continues to stick with what works, adding their classic blend to its fantastic chicken tenders and its new sauce-laden nuggets.