Just How Many Herbs And Spices Does KFC Use (And What Are They)?
It's a mystery seemingly as old as time itself: What's in Kentucky Fried Chicken's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices? Now the cat may be out of the bag after the Chicago Tribune got a look at a scrapbook belonging to Joe Ledington, the nephew of the famous Col. Harlan Sanders.
Ledington, who says he used to make KFC's spice blend, told the Tribune his recipe is real. According to Ledington's recipe, the spices are mixed with 2 cups of flour and include: dried thyme, dried basil, salt, celery salt, dried oregano, paprika, garlic salt, dried mustard, ground black pepper, ground white pepper, and ground ginger.
KFC's secret recipe originated in the 1930s with Colonel Sanders as he perfected his chicken recipe using a pressure fryer full of vegetable oil to make flavorful, delicious chicken. Sanders' secret blend eventually became known as the Original Recipe and Kentucky Fried Chicken began as a franchise in 1952 in Utah. Sanders claimed that his mix was made with ingredients that could be found in most homes and, as you can see, all of the spices are commonly available. KFC continues to stick with what works, adding their classic blend to its fantastic chicken tenders and its new sauce-laden nuggets.
A secret recipe that has been kept hidden for years
For years, KFC's blend of 11 herbs and spices was one of the fast food industry's best kept trade secrets. Even today, a question about the formula on KFC UK's website says, "If we told you what was in the Colonel's blend of 11 herbs and spices it wouldn't be a secret now would it? Our lips are sealed."
KFC has kept its secret to the point that a vault within the company's Kentucky headquarters contains an original copy of the recipe signed by Sanders himself. Think of it like KFC's version of Fort Knox. Only one person is purported to know the exact recipe (both ingredients and measurements). KFC uses two different companies to make their spice blend and continues to use the mystery of the recipe as a marketing tool.
KFC has tried its share of surprising items over the years, but those 11 herbs and spices remain at the heart of what makes them so beloved. With a little patience, you can try to make this classic recipe for yourself to see if you can make KFC chicken as good as the famous Col. Sanders.