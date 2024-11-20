How To Curate The Perfect Fast Food Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is here, which means it's time for turkey, a generous boatload of Thanksgiving sides, and some hearty dessert. But we thought it'd be fun to cobble our own sort of Thanksgiving together by collecting existing year-round fast food items in order to create a turkey day-themed feast for one. I embarked on a mission that took me to six fast food restaurants to create a turkey-centered meal replete with four sides (which are arguably more important than the turkey itself) along with a dessert.

You'll notice that I didn't go with limited-time seasonal items because yes, oftentimes fast food chains will release their own Thanksgiving-adjacent things to eat. That would be entirely too easy. Plus, you know what? My approach means you can create a Thanksgiving meal like this whenever the mood strikes — come April, who knows, you might be wishing for that Thanksgiving(ish) vibe without having to make stuff at home. It's not always about the destination, as they say, but the journey it takes to get you there.