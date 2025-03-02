The Biggest Changes You'll See At KFC In 2025

Perhaps no major fast food chain has evolved as much as KFC. It doesn't even have the same name it once did — in the 1960s, Kentucky Fried Chicken became one of the first national quick-serve brands, presenting the novelty of arduously prepared, traditional family dinners at an affordable price within minutes. With KFC built around chicken seasoned with a blend of 11 herbs and spices that was once cooked in the somewhat shady Col. Harlan Sanders' gas station, Kentucky Fried Chicken helped establish the idea of fast food in America.

In recent years, and under the ownership and direction of PepsiCo and Yum Brands, the renamed KFC has aggressively made changes to position itself in an increasingly competitive and crowded field. While it serves some of the lowest quality chicken in fast food (by some opinions anyway), it looks as if 2025 will be one of its most active years on record. Here are all the ways KFC will be transforming itself and its menu in the months ahead.