KFC & Mike's Hot Honey Review: A Finger Lickin' Good Combination

In 1939, Colonel Harland Sanders finalized his fried chicken recipe, blending a secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, eventually leading to worldwide fast food chain KFC. For the longest time, the Colonel's original recipe remained untouched, but when Popeyes Fried Chicken came on the scene in the early 1970s, offering spicy chicken, it pushed Kentucky Fried Chicken to launch the Hot 'n Spicy Chicken 1976. In the ensuing decades, KFC has always looked for new flavors to inject into its fare and that continues today. In 2025, KFC is joining the ranks of many restaurants and products to employ the services of Mike's Hot Honey, in hopes of heating up its chicken, as well as sweetening the deal.

Both partners see this union as a perfect marriage of flavors. Mike Kurtz, the namesake founder of Mike's Hot Honey admitted, "I grew up on their iconic fried chicken buckets and it was one of my very first drizzles when I first created Mike's Hot Honey." He added, "The sweet heat pairs perfectly with their Original Recipe chicken." Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Development Officer, KFC U.S. said, "Crispy, juicy, salty, spicy, sweet – it's food alchemy that's meant to be!"

So is KFC x Mike's Hot Honey the most X-cellent of all the Mike's collaborations, or is it more of an unwelcome aberration? Provided with a sample, The Takeout took a crunch to find out where the truth lies.

