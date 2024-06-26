Dunkin's New Mike's Hot Honey Menu Lacks Fire

Dunkin' just released its new summer menu, consisting of items like the Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee, S'mores Cold Brew, S'mores Donut, and a new Tornado Twist Sparkd' Energy drink (flavored to taste like raspberry, strawberry, peach, and lychee). But the hot food items are what caught the Takeout's glittering eye. Dunkin's now jumped on the sweet and spicy hot honey trend with a brand we're well-familiar with: Mike's Hot Honey, which is honey infused with hot chile peppers. Mike's Hot Honey has been on a massive co-branding tear in the past few years, with items like Utz potato chips, Maille dijon mustard, and even a breakfast item at the restaurant chain First Watch.

Dunkin's new items start with the Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon, which is a serving of bacon seasoned with Mike's Hot Honey. Then there's the Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap, which is a small tortilla filled with a fried egg, white cheddar cheese, and Mike's Hot Honey Bacon. Finally, there's the Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich, which has the same hot honey bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun with even more Mike's Hot Honey. This menu is available for a limited time starting today, June 1.

This is Dunkin's first new seasoned bacon since 2019, so we wanted to see whether Mike's Hot Honey made for a good pairing with a quick Dunkin' morning bite or if it ended up being a big ol' flame out. Sadly, it was much closer to the latter.

