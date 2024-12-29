Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Chicken

Culver's started in a small town in Wisconsin, but has since expanded to over 900 locations dotted across the U.S. No matter where you place your order, you can order its most iconic menu items – frozen custard and ButterBurgers — as well as choose from chicken options, such as tenders and both grilled and crispy chicken. While the ingredients list for its tenders may cite a handful of ingredients other than chicken, these are primarily there to add texture and flavor, with the basis of each dish using the same high-quality meat.

All of this chicken is sourced from the same Georgia-based business, specializing in chicken with zero preservatives or hormones. The business in question is Springer Mountain Farms, which became Culver's official supplier in 2011. Located in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, this only provides American Humane Certified whole white meat chicken fed on a strictly vegetarian diet. As per Culver's, this means "you can feel confident that the chicken you're enjoying is coming from farms that are uncompromising in their pursuit of quality."

Realistically, most customers aren't thinking about that when they do tuck into a Culver's Chicken Sandwich. What they are thinking about is the taste and texture — which, by all accounts, is up there with the best. Many consider its Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich to be a particular standout, even surpassing the likes of Popeyes.