The Raising Cane's Sauces That Deserve More Hype

Although Raising Cane's honey mustard and hot sauce get way less advertising than the flagship Cane's Sauce, I'm not surprised that the chain offers these condiments. In fact, I'd be shocked if they didn't. Raising Cane's menu may be minimalistic, but when it comes to chicken finger condiments, honey mustard and hot sauce are both absolutely essential.

The sweet tanginess of honey mustard makes it the ideal salad dressing, sandwich spread, all-purpose dip, and, most importantly, chicken accompaniment. The creamy yellow dip is my go-to side for wings, nuggets, and fingers alike. Although honey mustard is less unique to Raising Cane's than the eponymous Cane's Sauce, the chain's freshly made honey mustard should not be overlooked. In true Raising Cane's fashion, the official honey mustard recipe is not available to the public, but copycat versions include mayonnaise, lemon juice, sour cream, dijon mustard, and honey.

As for hot sauce, I know I'm not the only person who firmly believes no meal is complete without a heavy drizzle of the spicy condiment. Raising Cane's provides packets of Louisiana hot sauce for spice-loving customers, which is fitting because the chain was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

