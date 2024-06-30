The Raising Cane's Sauces That Deserve More Hype
A visit to fan favorite chicken finger chain Raising Cane's isn't complete without procuring at least a few containers of its signature pale pink Cane's Sauce. The mayo-y, ketchup-y, tangy concoction certainly deserves some hype, don't get me wrong. It's the perfect accompaniment to Raising Cane's excellent chicken fingers, which have made its CEO Todd Graves one of the richest people on Earth. But as Raising Cane's obsessed customers flock to obtain 32-ounce cups of Cane's Sauce for social media photo-ops, they tend to largely ignore the chain's other sauce offerings, which in my opinion is a grave mistake.
Although it's not prominently advertised, the Louisiana-based chicken finger chain also makes fresh honey mustard in its restaurants, and hot sauce is available upon request. These lesser-known sauce offerings aren't quite as glamorous or social media famous as the signature Cane's Sauce, with its closely guarded secret recipe. But in my opinion, Raising Cane's other sauce options deserve a lot more hype.
Why Raising Cane's other sauces are worth a try
Although Raising Cane's honey mustard and hot sauce get way less advertising than the flagship Cane's Sauce, I'm not surprised that the chain offers these condiments. In fact, I'd be shocked if they didn't. Raising Cane's menu may be minimalistic, but when it comes to chicken finger condiments, honey mustard and hot sauce are both absolutely essential.
The sweet tanginess of honey mustard makes it the ideal salad dressing, sandwich spread, all-purpose dip, and, most importantly, chicken accompaniment. The creamy yellow dip is my go-to side for wings, nuggets, and fingers alike. Although honey mustard is less unique to Raising Cane's than the eponymous Cane's Sauce, the chain's freshly made honey mustard should not be overlooked. In true Raising Cane's fashion, the official honey mustard recipe is not available to the public, but copycat versions include mayonnaise, lemon juice, sour cream, dijon mustard, and honey.
As for hot sauce, I know I'm not the only person who firmly believes no meal is complete without a heavy drizzle of the spicy condiment. Raising Cane's provides packets of Louisiana hot sauce for spice-loving customers, which is fitting because the chain was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
How to order Raising Cane's other sauces
Any order of chicken fingers at Raising Cane's automatically comes with a side of the signature Cane's Sauce, but procuring honey mustard or hot sauce requires one more step: just ask for it. Honey mustard costs the same as a side of extra Cane's sauce — $0.39 in my area, though prices may vary. Some purists may consider it blasphemous to dip a Raising Cane's chicken finger into any substance other than Cane's Sauce, but sometimes you have to dare to be different.
The way I see it, extra sauce options never hurt anyone. The addition of honey mustard and hot sauce to your Raising Cane's order allows you to get creative and customize your meal to your taste. You could mix a little hot sauce in your honey mustard, or a little Cane's Sauce in your hot sauce. You could dip a chicken finger in Cane's Sauce, then sample a fry with honey mustard. You can have it all! So go ahead, grab life by the chicken finger and dip it in every sauce.