12 Fast Food Chicken Menu Items That Contain More Than Just Chicken

There probably aren't too many relatively savvy fast food consumers who think that the chicken-based items they frequently order are going to be made of 100% cooked bird. After all, most if not all fast food chicken — whether it's the fillet inside of a sandwich, diced chunks in a salad, or various permutations of strips, nuggets, or tenders (yes, there is a difference) — has been seasoned, battered, sauced, or cooked in some way, not counting all the industrial processes that got it from the factory farm to a random restaurant.

Not counting the breading or the cooking oil used for quick frying or even the sauces and marinades used to impart flavor on the grilled options, many popular and well-known fast food chicken items aren't exactly what they seem. Many contain a surprisingly high proportion of fillers, bulking agents, preservatives, and chemicals designed to bring, ironically, more chicken flavor in the places where actual chicken was removed. Why not use 100% chicken? It's too expensive and too hard to maintain a level of quality with a fresh product. Here then are the fast food menu items made from chicken that is also packing some other ingredients, dubiously and secretively.