Review: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Is Here, But You Should Try The Newest Fall Drink First

Nowadays, the launch of the fall menu at Starbucks is as much of an indicator of the passing seasons as kids heading back to school, Labor Day weekend, or the changing colors of the leaves. Late August through early November is packed with seasonal milestones, but for many, it's all just Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) Season. After over 20 years on the seasonal menu, the "real" PSL, as Starbucks calls it, has finally made its regularly anticipated return, along with some recurring seasonal favorites and two new offerings to keep those cozy season lovers coming back for more.

You don't actually have to be a fan of pumpkin spice lattes to find something enticing in the popular seasonal lineup. Pumpkin spice might be the main act, but pecan won the role of best supporting flavor on the fall menu in 2024. It was so well-received that the flavor made a comeback in 2025 and was added to a second new drink. This year, Starbucks welcomes the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado to the fall drink menu and Italian Sausage Egg Bites to the popular breakfast food menu.

Alongside fan-favorites like the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which first appeared on the fall menu last year, and perennial favorites: Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, PSL season is a cultural phenomenon that looks like it's here for the foreseeable future, and here's what you can expect from this year's lineup.