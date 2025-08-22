The Staggering Number Of Pumpkin Spice Lattes Starbucks Sells Every Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pumpkin spice latte season is indeed upon us, which means you're going to see that flavor pop up at nearly every cafe across the United States. But the one chain that really kicked off the craze, Starbucks, will always reign supreme in that category. This year, the pumpkin spice latte comes out on August 26. So, just how many of the nutmeggy brews are sold each year?

Roughly 20 million pumpkin spice lattes cross the coffee counter each year — that's a lot of sweater weather fuel. For a drink that's been available since 2003, it's difficult to consider it anything other than a success. At this point, it's weirdly difficult to think of fall without them, even if you aren't a fan (I personally can't stand them). We once spoke to a flavorist about how pumpkin spice took over the world. She attributed its popularity to the fact that it's nostalgic, fragrant, and comforting; all compelling reasons for people to become attracted to a product.

By its name alone, it's hard to tell if Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte has actual pumpkin in it or if it's simply spiced that way. The truth is, Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte does, in fact, contain pumpkin puree (technically kabocha squash, aka Japanese pumpkin), but this wasn't always the case. In fact, Starbucks only began adding actual pumpkin to the drink starting in 2015, 12 years after it was initially invented.