The Staggering Number Of Pumpkin Spice Lattes Starbucks Sells Every Year
Pumpkin spice latte season is indeed upon us, which means you're going to see that flavor pop up at nearly every cafe across the United States. But the one chain that really kicked off the craze, Starbucks, will always reign supreme in that category. This year, the pumpkin spice latte comes out on August 26. So, just how many of the nutmeggy brews are sold each year?
Roughly 20 million pumpkin spice lattes cross the coffee counter each year — that's a lot of sweater weather fuel. For a drink that's been available since 2003, it's difficult to consider it anything other than a success. At this point, it's weirdly difficult to think of fall without them, even if you aren't a fan (I personally can't stand them). We once spoke to a flavorist about how pumpkin spice took over the world. She attributed its popularity to the fact that it's nostalgic, fragrant, and comforting; all compelling reasons for people to become attracted to a product.
By its name alone, it's hard to tell if Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte has actual pumpkin in it or if it's simply spiced that way. The truth is, Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte does, in fact, contain pumpkin puree (technically kabocha squash, aka Japanese pumpkin), but this wasn't always the case. In fact, Starbucks only began adding actual pumpkin to the drink starting in 2015, 12 years after it was initially invented.
Pumpkin spice drives sales for other products now, too
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and that saying applies in the competitive field of capitalism as well. Starbucks may have started the pumpkin spice trend, but plenty of other products have enjoyed riding its coattails. This year, there's plenty of other pumpkin spiced products hitting the shelves.
One new one includes Laughing Cow's cheese. The company has released, yep, a pumpkin spice version, which I have mixed feelings about. Then, of course, you have the return of things like pumpkin spiced Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Chobani yogurt, Goldfish crackers, and more. And who could forget the aptly named Dumpkin Wipes from DUDE Wipes, because apparently even non-edible items aren't immune to the pumpkin spice trend.
20 million pumpkin spice lattes moved proves Starbucks found that sweet spot between emotion, warmth, and sensory satisfaction. I really can't think of another seasonal food phenomenon that strikes such a chord year after year (the McRib usually does get me every year). It's clear the whole nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, ginger, and allspice combo really does appeal to actual millions. Cue the falling leaves.