McDonald's McRib Is Returning With A Very Special Addition
The time has finally come once again for McRib lovers to rejoice, as the McDonald's specialty is returning to the nationwide menu yet again on December 3rd, 2024. While this return would've come as a major shock to McDonald's diehards once upon a time, this is now the sixth year in a row that the meal has made its return to the menu as the year comes to a close, becoming a highly-anticipated seasonal item throughout the 2020s.
However, the McRib is not coming alone this time around. If you're the type of person to make copycat McRibs from home year-round but can't quite figure out the sauce, Mcdonald's has you covered for a very limited time. Ahead of the McRib's return next month, McDonald's will be selling a limited supply of McRib sauce in a jug starting November 25th at 10 a.m. EST. The "Whole Lotta McRib Sauce" promotion is available through online purchase only, with the half-gallon jugs set to be sold for $19.99 on the fittingly titled WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com while supplies last.
The McRib returns just in time for Christmas
As has been the case for several years now, the reports of the McRib's demise were greatly exaggerated yet again after its most recent run of widespread availability last autumn, which came only a year after the meal's infamously fraudulent farewell tour in 2022. This time around, McDonald's is advertising the item as something of a Christmas present to their fans, with a stop-motion animation akin to 1964's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" being released to build hype around the McRib's imminent return.
The McRib is officially BACK at McDonald's on 12.3.
With its own holiday song. I am sorry or you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/QR3gJ0ifv2
— Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) November 20, 2024
However, with the McRib now returning a bit later in the year than its typical October or November release, some are wondering just how long we will be able to get our hands on the eternally polarizing sandwich. While the seasonal item's upcoming run has yet to be declared at this time, it has been stated that the sandwich — which comes with pickles, onions, and the boneless pork patty that many know and love — will once again be sold for a limited time only.