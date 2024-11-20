McDonald's McRib Is Returning With A Very Special Addition

The time has finally come once again for McRib lovers to rejoice, as the McDonald's specialty is returning to the nationwide menu yet again on December 3rd, 2024. While this return would've come as a major shock to McDonald's diehards once upon a time, this is now the sixth year in a row that the meal has made its return to the menu as the year comes to a close, becoming a highly-anticipated seasonal item throughout the 2020s.

However, the McRib is not coming alone this time around. If you're the type of person to make copycat McRibs from home year-round but can't quite figure out the sauce, Mcdonald's has you covered for a very limited time. Ahead of the McRib's return next month, McDonald's will be selling a limited supply of McRib sauce in a jug starting November 25th at 10 a.m. EST. The "Whole Lotta McRib Sauce" promotion is available through online purchase only, with the half-gallon jugs set to be sold for $19.99 on the fittingly titled WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com while supplies last.