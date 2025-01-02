The Brand New Espresso Drink Headed To Starbucks
Starbucks is kicking off 2025 by adding a new option to its menu, which is one that you can commonly order at many other cafes: the cortado. You can expect to see it on menus starting January 3. A cortado is a simple coffee drink that originated in Spain (translating to "cut"), and it simply consists of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. The milk softens the natural bitterness of the concentrated coffee brew, and considering there's not too much additional dairy added, the coffee's strong flavor remains front and center. They're typically served unsweetened.
Starbucks' version will pair three shots of its Blonde Espresso alongside the milk, resulting in an 8-ounce serving size. Non-dairy drinkers have the option to enjoy the new Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado, which will debut alongside the traditional one. Starbucks currently serves a flat white, which is similar to a cortado, except it uses more steamed milk than a traditional cortado. The information regarding the new cortado was initially leaked in early December 2024, but the rumor has now been confirmed by Starbucks.
Some new Starbucks items are on the way, along with the return of a few fan favorites
Some other new items are hitting the menu as well. In terms of coffee, Starbucks is releasing a single-origin variety from Ethiopia, which the company describes as having "ginger blossom aromas and notes of tangerine, lemon balm, and sweet dates." This will be available in whole bean form as well as being the light roast brewed coffee on offer at company-operated Starbucks for a limited-time only.
And Starbucks' matcha powder will now come fully unsweetened, meaning customers can add classic syrup to their preferred level of sweetness. Returning fan-favorite beverages include the Pistachio Latte along with the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. In terms of food, you can also expect a new vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket and the return of the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish. To top things off, if you're a Starbucks hardware collector, a new seasonal set of abstract-patterned drinkware drops on January 3 with all the other items.