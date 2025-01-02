The Brand New Espresso Drink Headed To Starbucks

Starbucks is kicking off 2025 by adding a new option to its menu, which is one that you can commonly order at many other cafes: the cortado. You can expect to see it on menus starting January 3. A cortado is a simple coffee drink that originated in Spain (translating to "cut"), and it simply consists of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. The milk softens the natural bitterness of the concentrated coffee brew, and considering there's not too much additional dairy added, the coffee's strong flavor remains front and center. They're typically served unsweetened.

Starbucks' version will pair three shots of its Blonde Espresso alongside the milk, resulting in an 8-ounce serving size. Non-dairy drinkers have the option to enjoy the new Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado, which will debut alongside the traditional one. Starbucks currently serves a flat white, which is similar to a cortado, except it uses more steamed milk than a traditional cortado. The information regarding the new cortado was initially leaked in early December 2024, but the rumor has now been confirmed by Starbucks.