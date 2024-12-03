Starbucks' Latest Menu Leak Reveals A New Espresso Drink For 2025

It looks like the holiday season has arrived a little bit early, thanks to a leak of the second part of Starbucks' Winter 2024 Menu. According to a post by @markie_devo, the latest rollout of handcrafted beverages and food items is set to debut on January 2, 2025.

This speculated list previews both creative twists on classic drinks and a completely new, consumer-conscious bakery good that they're likely hoping will appeal to the masses (and specifically those with strict dietary needs or modifications). There's a couple of old favorites that will be returning, too (hint, hint, they're flavored with pistachio and/or vanilla bean).

Enough with the delay; we know you want to know what's coming so you can have your order ready on the app for delivery or pickup. Honestly, we're right there with you. Let's dive into the details of Starbucks' new espresso drinks and other items that are launching right after the New Year.