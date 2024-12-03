Starbucks' Latest Menu Leak Reveals A New Espresso Drink For 2025
It looks like the holiday season has arrived a little bit early, thanks to a leak of the second part of Starbucks' Winter 2024 Menu. According to a post by @markie_devo, the latest rollout of handcrafted beverages and food items is set to debut on January 2, 2025.
This speculated list previews both creative twists on classic drinks and a completely new, consumer-conscious bakery good that they're likely hoping will appeal to the masses (and specifically those with strict dietary needs or modifications). There's a couple of old favorites that will be returning, too (hint, hint, they're flavored with pistachio and/or vanilla bean).
Enough with the delay; we know you want to know what's coming so you can have your order ready on the app for delivery or pickup. Honestly, we're right there with you. Let's dive into the details of Starbucks' new espresso drinks and other items that are launching right after the New Year.
Meet the New Cortado
First, let's review the new drink options. If you're a fan of traditional espresso, but looking for a beverage with deeper, more intense flavors, then the shiny new Cortado is just for you. It's made with steamed whole milk and three ristretto shots from Starbucks' signature Blonde Espresso roast. Unlike espresso, a ristretto shot is created using less water, which gives it a complex, fuller-bodied, stronger flavor profile. You're getting more caffeine in a smaller shot, which explains why the Cortado will only be available to order in a Short, which is about 8 ounces.
For non-dairy fans, the new Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado is a great option. Similar to the Cortado, this elevated espresso drink contains three ristretto shots of Blonde Espresso, but it replaces the whole milk with steamed, creamy oat milk. Your barista will add brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder as a final touch for a sweet finish. However, the same beverage size rules apply: this will only be available to order in a Short.
If neither Cortado speaks to you, maybe the revamped Matcha will. According to @markie_devo, the new matcha powder is completely devoid of natural and artificial sweeteners. Instead, your barista will use the Classic Syrup as part of the recipe. (So maybe there's a hint of sweetness after all?) Additionally, there's a new procedure for making iced matcha lattes. Baristas will need to craft them with a blender so that the matcha powder fully combines.
Finally, a Vegan Food Item
Historically, Starbucks hasn't offered a ton of vegan-friendly food items (one Reddit user who claims to be a barista has admitted this flaw) — until now. As of January 2, 2025, the second-largest global chain restaurant will offer a Spicy Falafel Pocket that is completely vegan, @markie_devo shares. This is a major win for anyone who struggles with safely ordering food items that adhere to dietary restrictions, allergies, and personal preferences.
The Pocket will contain hummus and falafel alongside some pickled onions (we aren't sure what kind), and roasted peppers. The spicy zing will come from the herb sauce, and everything will be neatly tucked into a warm, slightly crunchy flatbread. If you need even more heat, Starbucks is adding a Chipotle Almond Dip to accompany the Spicy Falafel Pocket. The dip recipe includes almonds, herbs, and spices, but we don't know much more than that. But we're excited to try the Spicy Falafel Pocket and the rest of the new espresso drinks when they hit stores in January.