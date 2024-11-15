Starbucks App Now Has Delivery. Here's How To Use It

For the first time ever, Starbucks is now offering delivery as an option within its own mobile app. While this isn't a novel concept (many chains offer delivery service as a choice in their own apps), Starbucks has now caught up with the times and is partnering with the third-party delivery service DoorDash to make this happen. All you need to do is open the app and toggle between pickup or delivery at the top of the screen and you're good to go, provided your local store is currently participating in delivery orders.

It's not just the United States locations that get the new features, either. Starbucks customers in Canada can also get their hot mocha lattes delivered as well. Those bleary-eyed folks who don't want to leave the house in the morning to go get coffee are probably thankful for the nationwide option now. The update to Starbucks capabilities was announced in a press release just a few days ago and is already in full effect in participating locations.