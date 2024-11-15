Starbucks App Now Has Delivery. Here's How To Use It
For the first time ever, Starbucks is now offering delivery as an option within its own mobile app. While this isn't a novel concept (many chains offer delivery service as a choice in their own apps), Starbucks has now caught up with the times and is partnering with the third-party delivery service DoorDash to make this happen. All you need to do is open the app and toggle between pickup or delivery at the top of the screen and you're good to go, provided your local store is currently participating in delivery orders.
It's not just the United States locations that get the new features, either. Starbucks customers in Canada can also get their hot mocha lattes delivered as well. Those bleary-eyed folks who don't want to leave the house in the morning to go get coffee are probably thankful for the nationwide option now. The update to Starbucks capabilities was announced in a press release just a few days ago and is already in full effect in participating locations.
There's one drink you won't be able to get delivered from Starbucks anymore
Although the delivery service is good news, there's one menu item that won't get the valet treatment. Starbucks recently announced the cancelation of one of its permanent menu categories, the Oleato line. These drinks were very divisive, because they included an ingredient that most people don't often associate with coffee beverages: olive oil. On the tamer side, some customers simply didn't like the way the drinks tasted, while on the extreme end, others reported having to sprint towards the bathroom due to gastrointestinal issues. (Too much oil can trigger diarrhea in sensitive bodies.)
Those beverages were slated to be cleared off the menu in early November, which means that if they haven't been removed from the menu yet, they soon will be. Right now Starbucks is featuring some limited-time-only drinks in a cross-promotion with the upcoming release of the movie "Wicked," including Elphaba's Cold Brew. This one's a peppermint-flavored cold brew coffee topped with nondairy matcha foam and candy sprinkles. Then there's Glinda's Pink Potion, which is flavored with mango and mixed with coconut milk and dragonfruit then topped with non-dairy strawberry cold foam along with sprinkles. If either of those sound good to you, or you want to stick with more traditional seasonal offerings like an iced gingerbread chai (or, yes, to your usual order), you can do so no matter what — and have it delivered straight from the Starbucks app.