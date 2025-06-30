The Company Behind Starbucks' Famous Cake Pops

Beyond Starbucks' assortment of beverages in uniquely-named sizes, it also offers some delicious breakfast sandwiches and pastries. Among these pastries are the absolutely irresistible cake pops, which have been a staple of the Starbucks menu since their debut in 2010. However, contrary to popular belief, Starbucks' cake pops are not actually made by Starbucks itself. Instead, Steven Charles Desserts is the private label behind cake pops and has been supplying the world's second-biggest restaurant chain with its signature dessert since its arrival.

Steven Charles Desserts is a company based in Colorado with a long and storied history. Company founder Steven Fabos originally owned a bakery in Los Angeles, honing his craft throughout the 1970s, 80s, and early 90s before starting the private label brand in 1995 under the name SROriginals. After Charles Kosmont purchased a majority share of the company and became SROriginal's chairman and co-CEO alongside Fabos in 2004, the company would forge a reputation for providing gourmet desserts to both retailers and restaurants across the country. Then, to signify the impact of both Fabos and Kosmont on the company, 2021 saw the private label brand officially change its name to Steven Charles — A Dessert Company.