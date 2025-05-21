Here's Why Starbucks Cup Sizes Aren't The Usual Small, Medium, And Large

Starbucks' presentation sets it apart from other chains. But while Starbucks' unique mermaid logo has been with the company since it opened in 1971, its equally iconic cup sizes came a few years later. Starbucks didn't sell brewed coffee until the 1980s (it only sold coffee beans before then). So it wasn't until Howard Schultz purchased the chain in 1987 that Starbucks began offering short, tall, venti, grande, and trenta coffees.

The story behind these unusual names was that Schultz (who first became the director of operations and marketing in 1982) took a trip to Italy and fell in love with the country's coffeehouse culture. As a result, Schultz first pushed for Starbucks to embrace the coffeehouse model in 1985 before founding his own — called Il Giornale — that same year. Il Giornale sold coffee made using Starbucks beans in short, tall, and grande cups. Later, when Schultz purchased Starbucks, he turned it into the coffeehouse chain we know today and implemented the Italian-inspired names in the process. So, while Starbucks is synonymous with Seattle's coffee culture, its most notable qualities are actually influenced by Italy's best coffeehouses.