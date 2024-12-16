What's The Meaning Of Starbucks' Iconic Logo?

Starbucks originated in Seattle, Washington, a port city on Puget Sound. So, it's no surprise that the original owners, Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegel, and Gordon Bowker, wanted the overall theme of their brand to take nautical inspiration. Moreover, the coffee beans used at Starbucks travel long distances across the ocean from Latin America, Africa, and Asian and Pacific regions, which also supports the seafaring theme.

While the name "Starbucks" was inspired by the American novel "Moby Dick," the idea of the siren as the face of the company came from an old book about maritime history that was on hand at the time. The idea was born after the owners came across a mermaid creature on one of the pages. Steve Murray, creative director at Starbucks Global Creative Studio, describes the logo's siren as a "super mermaid." She has two tails, which aren't typical of the mermaids often found in fairytale books.

Even though the siren has had a few updates over the years, the powerful inspiration behind the logo still lures in coffee drinkers and soda fans today. If you happen to be in Seattle, you can still visit the flagship store at Pike Place Market, where visitors flock for a cup of coffee or a picture.