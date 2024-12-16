What's The Meaning Of Starbucks' Iconic Logo?
Starbucks is one of the most well-known coffee companies in the world. To date, there are more than 40,000 stores worldwide, and on average, about 8 million coffee drinks are sold daily. If you visit any given city, you'll likely find a Starbucks on every other corner (at least in the United States). From the year-round drink options to the seasonal favorites, Starbucks has continued to gain momentum and popularity since opening its first store in 1971.
Beyond the delicious drinks and treats, have you ever wondered how the iconic Starbucks logo was created? You may not even notice it anymore as it's become such a permanent fixture in brand culture, but the origins of the logo are pretty unique. Sure, you could describe the logo as a "mermaid with a crown," but there's much more meaning to it than that. It all starts with an idea, a place, and an old book about life at sea.
The history behind the Starbucks logo
Starbucks originated in Seattle, Washington, a port city on Puget Sound. So, it's no surprise that the original owners, Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegel, and Gordon Bowker, wanted the overall theme of their brand to take nautical inspiration. Moreover, the coffee beans used at Starbucks travel long distances across the ocean from Latin America, Africa, and Asian and Pacific regions, which also supports the seafaring theme.
While the name "Starbucks" was inspired by the American novel "Moby Dick," the idea of the siren as the face of the company came from an old book about maritime history that was on hand at the time. The idea was born after the owners came across a mermaid creature on one of the pages. Steve Murray, creative director at Starbucks Global Creative Studio, describes the logo's siren as a "super mermaid." She has two tails, which aren't typical of the mermaids often found in fairytale books.
Even though the siren has had a few updates over the years, the powerful inspiration behind the logo still lures in coffee drinkers and soda fans today. If you happen to be in Seattle, you can still visit the flagship store at Pike Place Market, where visitors flock for a cup of coffee or a picture.