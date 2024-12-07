Has Starbucks Ever Sold Soda?

In 2014, Starbucks wanted to offer more cold, non-coffee beverages during the summertime. While the brand had experimented with iced tea following its 2012 purchase of Teavana, it planned to add more to this side of the menu. Thus, Fizzio was born.

The handcrafted soda was the first of its kind at Starbucks and came in three old-school flavors: spiced root beer, golden ginger ale, and lemon ale. Instead of coming prepackaged in cans or bottles, Fizzio was made in the shop with a Fizzio machine, which allowed customers to decide how much carbonation they wanted in their drink.

Fizzio was seen as a massive venture, highlighting Starbucks as a company that wanted to break into the carbonated beverage scene. However, Fizzio failed to deliver and ultimately fell flat. For starters, the drink was only available at select locations, meaning that many people were completely unaware that the soda existed. Beyond this, a general lack of sales throughout its initial limited-time offer led to a quiet discontinuation of Fizzio in 2016, leaving Starbucks to focus on other cold drink ventures like the ever-popular Refreshers we all know and love today.