Can You Still Order The Hocus Pocus Latte From Starbucks?
Everybody loves a fast food chain with a Halloween menu. Even if it's just a handful of items, like Burger King's "Addams Family"-inspired combo, enjoying a special treat from your favorite restaurant can help you get in the mood for the spooky season.
This is even the case over at Starbucks, a chain that has dialed it back for this year's Halloween menu, only offering an (admittedly cute) mummy cookie on its official menu to commemorate the season. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good old Halloween treat at the premier coffee chain in America.
So, here's the scoop – even though some items, like the Hocus Pocus Latte, aren't officially on the menu, you can still purchase them if you really want to get in the Halloween spirit. In fact, you can get yourself a Hocus Pocus Latte every autumn, seeing as all you need to do is know what combination of add-ons will create the magical potion we all know and love.
The Hocus Pocus Latte from Starbucks is worth the hype
For some context, the Hocus Pocus Latte is a drink that was originally created by Totally The Bomb as an item on the fan-made Starbucks secret menu. Because of Starbucks' unmatched level of customizability, enthusiasts of the coffee chain have come up with uniquely delicious drink orders and shared them with the masses. However, the Hocus Pocus Latte recipe stands out most among Starbucks aficionados.
So, if you feel like paying homage to the classic Halloween "Hocus Pocus" movie franchise, ordering the Hocus Pocus Latte is quite simple. First, you order a Venti Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, then you ask for two pumps of white mocha sauce, two pumps of apple brown sugar syrup, extra caramel drizzle, and some cinnamon dolce topping to complete the special drink.
Now, as I'm sure you can tell, this witch's brew uses pretty standard ingredients as far as Starbucks is concerned. In fact, the primary reason the Hocus Pocus Latte is considered time-sensitive is because its base drink, the world-famous Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, is a delight you can only experience during autumn. However, this combination of add-ons enhances the classic PSL to make it a special treat that is likely to leave you amazed the first time you experience it.
So, if you're especially feeling the Halloween spirit this year, Starbucks has you covered. Go order a turn on your favorite scary movie — or, you guessed it, "Hocus Pocus" – and enjoy the spooky season with a delicious Hocus Pocus Latte.