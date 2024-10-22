Can You Still Order The Hocus Pocus Latte From Starbucks?

Everybody loves a fast food chain with a Halloween menu. Even if it's just a handful of items, like Burger King's "Addams Family"-inspired combo, enjoying a special treat from your favorite restaurant can help you get in the mood for the spooky season.

This is even the case over at Starbucks, a chain that has dialed it back for this year's Halloween menu, only offering an (admittedly cute) mummy cookie on its official menu to commemorate the season. However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good old Halloween treat at the premier coffee chain in America.

So, here's the scoop – even though some items, like the Hocus Pocus Latte, aren't officially on the menu, you can still purchase them if you really want to get in the Halloween spirit. In fact, you can get yourself a Hocus Pocus Latte every autumn, seeing as all you need to do is know what combination of add-ons will create the magical potion we all know and love.