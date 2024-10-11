Burger King's 2024 Halloween Menu Review: Trick Or Treat Yo'self To The Addams Family-Inspired Shake And Whopper
Spooky season is in full swing at Burger King. The fast food chain partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to offer a limited time menu celebrating The Addams Family. Burger King is offering four terrifyingly delightful new items to celebrate Halloween this year, each named after a character from the famous series. Starting October 10th, you can find these new flavors at participating Burger King restaurants across the United States and Canada. Along with Addams Family themed food, Burger King is also offering toys based on the series for kid collectors on its King Jr. menu.
The company has offered creative takes on their signature Whoppers several times in the past with a range of successes and failures (the ghost pepper Whopper and the Whopperito come to mind). As a self-proclaimed burger aficionado, I was hoping to be wowed by this season's offerings. I went to taste Wednesday's Whopper and Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake and hoped for the best. As spooky and kooky as the Addams Family may be, there's nothing scarier than a bad burger.
What's on the menu
The macabre menu includes two existing Burger King items that got dressed up for Halloween with festive packaging and two that are brand new. Burger King's onion rings, one of the chains staples, have been rebranded as Thing's Rings and Other Things, a nod to the disembodied hand that serves as a sort of butler to the Addams Family. What they mean by "Other Things" is anyone's guess (ketchup, maybe?), but they're a safe bet for onion ring lovers. The other item that got a makeover are Gomez's Churro Fries, a sweet celebration of the Addams' Family patriarch dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a chocolate dipping sauce.
Wednesday's Whopper, one of the new creation's on this year's Halloween menu, features an eye-catching dark purple bun that's spotted with black sesame seeds. Apart from that, it comes standard with a flame broiled patty topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Swiss cheese. And you can finish your meal off with Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake. This sweet treat has soft serve ice cream and chocolate cake batter fudge topped with a crumbly sprinkling of crushed purple and black cookies — colors true to the mysterious darkness of Morticia herself.
Nutritional information
Fast food is typically not the healthiest choice. That said, Burger King imposes some regulations on the meat they use for their burgers to maintain quality. The "beef patties are made with 100% beef with no fillers, no preservatives, no additives, no nonsense," according to the website. A standard Wednesday Whopper with no modifications clocks in at about 820 calories. But it's important to note where the calories are coming from and plan your diet holistically. You shouldn't eat more than three portions of red meat per week per the American Institute for Cancer Research. You can also hold the cheese and mayonnaise if you're looking to cut down on fat.
And there's no sugar coating it: Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake is full of sugar. This drink is super sweet and like all desserts, it's meant to be enjoyed in moderation. Excessive sugar intake can lead to hypertension and diabetes, which is way too scary, even for Halloween. So if you're going to indulge in the Addams Family menu at Burger King, make sure to think about how fast foods fits into the larger picture of your health.
Price and availability
You can still get a pretty affordable meal at Burger King. Wednesday's Whopper clocks in at $7.29 for the sandwich alone. And while the price isn't that spooky, you can get a regular Whopper for $7.19 if you're craving a burger without the Halloween hubbub. You can famously "have it your way" at Burger King, meaning you can have bacon or onion rings stacked on your patty for less than a dollar each. Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake is offered at a reasonable $4.99, which is pretty standard for a shake from a fast food chain.
The Addams Family menu is available starting October 10th. There's no set end date, but these items won't be on offer forever, so if you're looking to get yourself a spooky, kooky meal, head to a Burger King sooner rather than later. Be mindful that lunch isn't served until about 10:30 a.m. at most Burger Kings.
Whopper review
Wednesday's Whopper was a sight to behold. The burger's visual impact, most notably the deep purple hue of its black sesame-specked bun, really does evoke the dark aesthetic of its namesake Addams Family member. Upon closer examination, the only ingredient beyond the bun that deviates from the original Whopper is the Swiss cheese, which comes standard. And this was my main gripe with Wednesday's Whopper: It was just a Whopper with modifications that were purely aesthetic. Past versions of the Halloween Whopper at Burger King have included A1 steak sauce and ghost pepper, so I was hoping for a spooky looking treat with a unique flavor to match.
That's not to say it was bad. The Whopper is the restaurant's flagship sandwich for a reason, but enough with the weird buns, Burger King. The patty is well-sized and flame-grilled, which gives it a nice umami taste that's cut with the acidity of pickles and the gentle sweetness of tomatoes. The taste of the Swiss cheese isn't really noticeable — and the bun, which is made with purple potatoes to give it that intense color, just tastes like a bun. This Whopper had the bold look of Wednesday Addams, but not the essence.
Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake review
I don't usually associate Morticia Addams with sweetness. But I was willing to look past it, especially when I heard that Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake had chocolate cake batter fudge mixed into soft serve ice cream. If you're a fan of chocolate and you're looking for a sugar fix, you won't be disappointed with this shake.
The cake batter fudge gives this sweet treat a flavor unique enough to distinguish it from your average milkshake. It's also topped with dark purple and black cookie crumbles that look like they could be ground up and used as Morticia's eyeshadow. I mixed them in after a few sips, and I was delighted with the little crunch they added to the shake. With these unexpected elements, the shake lived up to its titular kookiness. Maybe Morticia had a sweet side after all.
Is it worth it?
So is it worth it to get Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake and Wednesday's Whopper? Yes and no, respectively. If you're dying for an instagrammable burger this Halloween, then snapping a pic with Wednesday's Whopper might be worth the purchase. If you're just at Burger King for a casual meal, though, I would stick with a regular Whopper. It's a novel experience to behold a burger with the gothic stylings of Wednesday Addams, but eating it is decidedly less interesting.
Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake, on the other hand, is a dessert where the flavors rise up to match the name. Sweetness and chocolatey flavor, along with color and a satisfying crunch, make it a must-try. The Addams Family menu is only available for a limited time, so if you want to taste a unique take on a classic milkshake, head over to Burger King and satisfy your sweet tooth.