Burger King's 2024 Halloween Menu Review: Trick Or Treat Yo'self To The Addams Family-Inspired Shake And Whopper

Spooky season is in full swing at Burger King. The fast food chain partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to offer a limited time menu celebrating The Addams Family. Burger King is offering four terrifyingly delightful new items to celebrate Halloween this year, each named after a character from the famous series. Starting October 10th, you can find these new flavors at participating Burger King restaurants across the United States and Canada. Along with Addams Family themed food, Burger King is also offering toys based on the series for kid collectors on its King Jr. menu.

The company has offered creative takes on their signature Whoppers several times in the past with a range of successes and failures (the ghost pepper Whopper and the Whopperito come to mind). As a self-proclaimed burger aficionado, I was hoping to be wowed by this season's offerings. I went to taste Wednesday's Whopper and Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake and hoped for the best. As spooky and kooky as the Addams Family may be, there's nothing scarier than a bad burger.