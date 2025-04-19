The Forgotten Starbucks Drink Size That Needs To Make A Return
The sizing concept at Starbucks has always been one way the coffee giant sets itself apart from competitors. Instead of the standard small-medium-large sizes, Starbucks has opted for a Tall-Grande-Venti approach. But it's also strayed from the normal trio for specific drinks. For example, some will remember the short-lived Chantico, which was a very rich, very thick drinking chocolate that came in 6-ounce cups. For comparison, the chain's "Tall" size is 12 ounces. There was also a brief period when Starbucks offered mini, 10-ounce sizes of its signature Frappuccinos. Yes, they were adorable, but they were also convenient, and we wholeheartedly feel the company should consider their return.
Starbucks began testing the mini-Frappuccinos in 2014 and released them on a wider scale in 2015, but only for a limited time. They haven't been seen since. What made this size so appealing was it was the absolute perfect size for trying new Frappuccino flavors when you didn't want to commit to the full size (or cost) of a 12-ounce Tall.
The smaller size also came less calories, great for anyone wanting a lighter hit of sugar. And, since we all know Starbucks isn't just for grown ups anymore, a 10-ounce serving of Frappuccino is a kid-friendly size for tinier tummies. However, with Starbucks' recent commitment to simplify its menu (which includes eliminating several Frappuccino flavors), hoping for the return of mini-Frapps may be a tall order (no pun intended).
Hidden sizes at Starbucks
Starbucks customers aren't completely limited to Tall (12 ounces), Grande (16 ounces), and Venti drinks (20 to 24 ounces, depending on if you order it hot or cold). A lesser-known size is called a Short (8 ounces) and, although it's barely marketed, it's readily available for anyone who asks for it. But, there is a catch: A Short cup can only be used for hot drinks, so you can't order a Frappuccino in this size. The tinier size has gotten a little more recognition recently, as it's currently the size that the brand new espresso drink called the Cortado comes in.
An even smaller cup also sits behind the counter called a Demi, which is short for the French term "demitasse" or "half cup." Demi cups hold 3 ounces of hot liquid and are typically used when customers order a single or double shot of straight espresso. Fun fact: If you've ever ordered a "Pup Cup" or "Puppuccino" for your dog, it also comes in Demi sizes.
On the complete opposite end of the 3-ounce Demi sits the 30-ounce Trenta. However, this giant plastic cup is only used for cold drinks like iced teas, lemonades, iced coffees, and Refreshers. Sorry, Trenta Frapps can't be done. For now, it looks like 10-ounce Frappuccinos from Starbucks are a thing of the past, but when you order that 12-ounce size, at least make it extra creamy and spectacular by ordering it double-blended.