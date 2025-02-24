All The Starbucks Drinks Leaving The Menu This March
Starbucks has been more than ready for spring to hit. The coffee chain already announced its menu lineup for the season at the end of January. But, with spring comes a cleansing round of spring cleaning.
While Starbucks fans have some returning lavender-infused favorites to look forward to, they'll also have to bid farewell to other beverages. Starting March 4, Starbucks will remove 13 drinks from its menu which it has noted were "less popular" than others. These drinks include: the Iced Matcha Lemonade, Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and the Honey Almondmilk Flat White.
The elimination of these drinks is all part of Starbucks' new direction under its new CEO, Brian Niccol. In addition to these 13 drinks, the chain plans to eliminate more food and beverages by the end of 2025; leading to an overall 30% reduction to its U.S. menu. In addition to paring down its menu, Starbucks will also be paring down its staff. The company announced it will be laying off 1,100 employees and eliminating several hundred open and unfilled positions in a memo sent by the CEO to employees. The aim of the menu changes is to simplify Starbucks's offerings, reduce wait time, and improve quality and consistency while the aim of the staff changes is to simplify the company's structure and increase efficiency.
What to drink at Starbucks instead
All hope isn't lost for fans of the drinks being phased out — the coffee chain has offered up some alternative recommendations. For example, Starbucks suggests for those who enjoyed the Java Chip Frappuccino or the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino to instead try the Mocha Frappuccino or the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. The brand notes that the chocolate bits in the Cookie Crumble are a similar texture to the chocolate bits in the Java Chip Frappuccino.
Similar alternatives are also suggested for those who will miss the Iced Matcha Lemonade. Customers are instead recommended to try the Green Tea Lemonade because it also has citric, grassy notes. Other swaps include ordering the London Fog Latte to replace the English Breakfast and customizing the hot chocolate and Flat White drinks with other add-ons to make up for losing the White Hot Chocolate and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.
These alternatives might be a small consolation for loyal Java Chip Frappuccino drinkers, but keep in mind that more changes are still planned for the menu. Your extra complex venti Starbucks order might not make it to summer.