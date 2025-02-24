All The Starbucks Drinks Leaving The Menu This March

Starbucks has been more than ready for spring to hit. The coffee chain already announced its menu lineup for the season at the end of January. But, with spring comes a cleansing round of spring cleaning.

While Starbucks fans have some returning lavender-infused favorites to look forward to, they'll also have to bid farewell to other beverages. Starting March 4, Starbucks will remove 13 drinks from its menu which it has noted were "less popular" than others. These drinks include: the Iced Matcha Lemonade, Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and the Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

The elimination of these drinks is all part of Starbucks' new direction under its new CEO, Brian Niccol. In addition to these 13 drinks, the chain plans to eliminate more food and beverages by the end of 2025; leading to an overall 30% reduction to its U.S. menu. In addition to paring down its menu, Starbucks will also be paring down its staff. The company announced it will be laying off 1,100 employees and eliminating several hundred open and unfilled positions in a memo sent by the CEO to employees. The aim of the menu changes is to simplify Starbucks's offerings, reduce wait time, and improve quality and consistency while the aim of the staff changes is to simplify the company's structure and increase efficiency.