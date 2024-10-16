Why Starbucks' New Direction Will Mean Fewer Discounts For Customers

Starbucks has a new CEO, and it means big changes for the brand — and customer's wallets. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Brian Niccol, who joined the brand in August, is planning to cut back on discounts in a shift towards a more premium experience. It's a sharp turn from the brand's previous strategy. The chain had been using deep discounts to lure customers in despite steep inflation.

Starbucks wasn't alone in offering discounts. Recently, other chains have been using sales to combat customer complaints over rising prices. McDonald's introduced a $5 meal in June to help combat the bad press.

But Niccol hopes to bring the brand back to its status-symbol roots. He also hopes that the changes will make work easier for employees, who reportedly disliked the influx of deals. Often, the deals led to long wait times — which came with drooping Starbucks sales. Reportedly, Niccol's promises to streamline operations brought cheers from employees during a recent forum.